Friday’s Scores

December 2, 2017
 
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Atlantic Shores Christian 60, Timberlake Christian 47

Auburn 59, Eastern Montgomery 50

Banner Christian 71, James River-Buchanan 32

Bayside 53, Green Run 52

Bishop O’Connell 61, Bullis, Md. 49

Capitol Christian Academy, Md. 61, Fairfax Home School 27

Centreville 44, Lake Braddock 35

Christ Chapel Academy 56, Virginia Academy 29

Colgan 60, Osbourn 22

Courtland 46, Massaponax 40

Deep Creek 73, Nansemond River 63

Eastern View 67, Louisa 45

Edison 70, Mount Vernon 34

Episcopal 54, Collegiate-Richmond 45

Flint Hill 57, St. John Paul the Great 40

Forest Park 50, Churchland 36

Fort Defiance 47, Stuarts Draft 23

Galax 62, Carroll County 52

George Marshall 90, Charles City 3

Goochland 43, Maggie Walker 40

Grace Christian 56, Bath County 44

Grassfield 55, Great Bridge 35

Great Bridge Christian Academy 49, Norfolk Collegiate 41

Greensville County 58, Surry County 52

Hampton 68, Warwick 27

Hanover 69, Dinwiddie 42

Heritage-Newport News 65, Gloucester 36

Hermitage 55, Henrico 39

John Battle 53, Lebanon 49

John Champe 47, Fauquier 17

Kempsville 57, First Colonial 32

King’s Fork 58, Indian River 29

Lake Taylor 56, Norview 45

Lakeland 27, Hickory 25

Lancaster 41, Mathews 30

Lee-Davis 44, King William 35

Liberty-Bealeton 59, Culpeper 32

Loudoun County 76, Wilson Memorial 41

Loudoun Valley 65, Briar Woods 16

Marion 46, Northwood 37

Maury 57, Booker T. Washington 12

Menchville 63, Bethel 57

Middlesex 55, Nandua 23

Millbrook 82, Woodgrove 37

Mountain View Christian Academy 43, Randolph-Macon 25

Narrows 66, Giles 51

Norcom 73, Woodrow Wilson 61

Norfolk Academy 39, Isle of Wight Academy 28

Oakton 55, Stafford 36

Oscar Smith 59, Western Branch 46

Patrick County 47, North Stokes, N.C. 39

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50, Twin Springs 37

Potomac School 77, Broad Run 51

Princess Anne 104, Ocean Lakes 34

Pulaski County 72, E.C. Glass 42

Riverside 52, Brentsville 19

Rural Retreat 50, Chilhowie 40

Salem-Va. Beach 41, Frank Cox 33

Spotswood 60, East Rockingham 30

Spotsylvania 45, Colonial Beach 22

St. Margaret’s 44, Highland-Warrenton 0

Steward School 50, TJ-Richmond 48

T.C. Williams 73, Wakefield 32

Tazewell 62, Bland County 30

Tuscarora 63, Albemarle 56

United Christian Academy 34, Fresta Valley Christian School 12

West Springfield 59, Lee-Springfield 30

William Byrd 64, Cave Spring 42

William Monroe 57, Fluvanna 49

Windsor 54, Appomattox Regional 47, OT

Woodside 50, Kecoughtan 41

Woodstock Central 54, Page County 43

Yorktown 53, Chantilly 49

Grace Christian Tournament

Highland-Monterey 40, Holy Cross Regional 35

Hampshire Tournament

Musselman, W.Va. 50, Sherando 43

Juan Stephenson Tournament

Armstrong 45, Prince George 52

Princeton Tournament
Consolation

Mountain Mission 62, Fayetteville, W.Va. 43

Championship

Princeton, W.Va. 33, Blacksburg 32

Riverheads Tournament

Buffalo Gap 57, Covington 14

Riverheads 45, Alleghany 39

BOYS BASKETBALL

Abingdon 89, Virginia High 48

Albemarle 66, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 50

Atlee 45, J.R. Tucker 36

Battlefield 65, Freedom (South Riding) 51

Bethel 45, Menchville 44

Bishop Sullivan 66, Northwood Temple, N.C. 48

Bland County 70, Tazewell 58

Bruton 74, New Kent 45

Bullis, Md. 64, Middleburg Academy 63

C.D. Hylton 67, Phelps School, D.C. 60

Charlottesville 83, Norfolk Collegiate 50

Chatham 65, Liberty-Bedford 56

Chincoteague 63, Holly Grove, Md. 55

Courtland 63, Massaponax 36

Culpeper 87, Liberty-Bealeton 77

Deep Creek 67, Nansemond River 63

Douglas Freeman 67, Matoaca 66

Edison 79, Mount Vernon 68

Fairfax 54, Dominion 44

Floyd County 62, Auburn 53

Fort Defiance 86, Stuarts Draft 77

Frank Cox 65, Salem-Va. Beach 60

Franklin County 69, Tunstall 35

Fredericksburg Christian 86, Richmond Christian 81, OT

Fuqua School 67, New Community 17

George Wythe-Richmond 75, North Stafford 59

Grassfield 68, Great Bridge 42

Grayson County 82, Carroll County 53

Green Run 67, Bayside 44

Hampton 79, Warwick 47

Heritage-Lynchburg 85, Dan River 78

Heritage-Newport News 82, Gloucester 45

Hermitage 72, Henrico 61

Hickory 88, Lakeland 76

Hidden Valley 66, Lord Botetourt 42

James River-Buchanan 48, Nelson County 16

James River-Midlothian 74, Monacan 59

John Battle 49, Lebanon 39

John Champe 68, Fauquier 67

John Marshall 83, Cape Fear Christian, N.C. 67

Kempsville 42, First Colonial 39

Lake Taylor 88, Norview 70

Lancaster 68, Mathews 38

Langley 66, T.C. Williams 58

Lee-Davis 61, King William 42

Lloyd Bird 92, Midlothian 52

Loudoun County 63, Broad Run 60

Loudoun Valley 76, Briar Woods 48

Manchester 66, Clover Hill 44

Marion 63, Northwood 42

Maury 63, Booker T. Washington 39

McLean 82, Tuscarora 81

Middlesex 55, Nandua 50

Millbrook 72, Woodgrove 69

Millwood School 63, National Christian Academy, Md. 60

Norcom 76, Woodrow Wilson 69

Norfolk Academy 52, St. Christopher’s 47

North Stokes, N.C. 90, Patrick County 61

Osbourn 51, W.T. Woodson 45

Page County 88, Woodstock Central 82, 2OT

Potomac 68, James Monroe 53

Potomac Falls 58, Broadway 45

Potomac School 71, Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 38

Powhatan 62, Goochland 54

Prince Edward County 61, Amelia County 52

Princess Anne 78, Ocean Lakes 40

Randolph Henry 70, Gretna 44

Ridgeview 71, Grundy 45

Riverside 67, Brentsville 39

Rock Ridge 49, Falls Church 46

Rockbridge County 62, Alleghany 43

Rural Retreat 50, Chilhowie 40

South County 88, Freedom (Woodbridge) 61

Spotswood 65, East Rockingham 45

Spotsylvania 65, Colonial Beach 63

St. John Paul the Great 83, Avalon, Md. 70

Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 60, Strasburg 41

Tallwood 80, Greenbrier Christian 66

Trinity at Meadowview 86, Pulaski County 76

Washington-Lee 80, West Potomac 62

Waynesboro 47, Wilson Memorial 45

Western Branch 63, Oscar Smith 54

William Byrd 65, Cave Spring 54

William Monroe 69, Fluvanna 53

Windsor 54, Appomattox Regional 47

Woodside 47, Kecoughtan 41, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Jefferson Forest vs. Staunton River, ppd.

Narrows vs. Giles, ppd.

