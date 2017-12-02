Friday’s Scores

Atlantic Shores Christian 60, Timberlake Christian 47
Auburn 59, Eastern Montgomery 50
Banner Christian 71, James River-Buchanan 32
Bayside 53, Green Run 52
Bishop O’Connell 61, Bullis, Md. 49
Capitol Christian Academy, Md. 61, Fairfax Home School 27
Centreville 44, Lake Braddock 35
Christ Chapel Academy 56, Virginia Academy 29
Colgan 60, Osbourn 22
Courtland 46, Massaponax 40
Deep Creek 73, Nansemond River 63
Eastern View 67, Louisa 45
Edison 70, Mount Vernon 34
Episcopal 54, Collegiate-Richmond 45
Flint Hill 57, St. John Paul the Great 40
Forest Park 50, Churchland 36
Fort Defiance 47, Stuarts Draft 23
Galax 62, Carroll County 52
George Marshall 90, Charles City 3
Goochland 43, Maggie Walker 40
Grace Christian 56, Bath County 44
Grassfield 55, Great Bridge 35
Great Bridge Christian Academy 49, Norfolk Collegiate 41
Greensville County 58, Surry County 52
Hampton 68, Warwick 27
Hanover 69, Dinwiddie 42
Heritage-Newport News 65, Gloucester 36
Hermitage 55, Henrico 39
John Battle 53, Lebanon 49
John Champe 47, Fauquier 17
Kempsville 57, First Colonial 32
King’s Fork 58, Indian River 29
Lake Taylor 56, Norview 45
Lakeland 27, Hickory 25
Lancaster 41, Mathews 30
Lee-Davis 44, King William 35
Liberty-Bealeton 59, Culpeper 32
Loudoun County 76, Wilson Memorial 41
Loudoun Valley 65, Briar Woods 16
Marion 46, Northwood 37
Maury 57, Booker T. Washington 12
Menchville 63, Bethel 57
Middlesex 55, Nandua 23
Millbrook 82, Woodgrove 37
Mountain View Christian Academy 43, Randolph-Macon 25
Narrows 66, Giles 51
Norcom 73, Woodrow Wilson 61
Norfolk Academy 39, Isle of Wight Academy 28
Oakton 55, Stafford 36
Oscar Smith 59, Western Branch 46
Patrick County 47, North Stokes, N.C. 39
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50, Twin Springs 37
Potomac School 77, Broad Run 51
Princess Anne 104, Ocean Lakes 34
Pulaski County 72, E.C. Glass 42
Riverside 52, Brentsville 19
Rural Retreat 50, Chilhowie 40
Salem-Va. Beach 41, Frank Cox 33
Spotswood 60, East Rockingham 30
Spotsylvania 45, Colonial Beach 22
St. Margaret’s 44, Highland-Warrenton 0
Steward School 50, TJ-Richmond 48
T.C. Williams 73, Wakefield 32
Tazewell 62, Bland County 30
Tuscarora 63, Albemarle 56
United Christian Academy 34, Fresta Valley Christian School 12
West Springfield 59, Lee-Springfield 30
William Byrd 64, Cave Spring 42
William Monroe 57, Fluvanna 49
Windsor 54, Appomattox Regional 47, OT
Woodside 50, Kecoughtan 41
Woodstock Central 54, Page County 43
Yorktown 53, Chantilly 49
|Grace Christian Tournament
Highland-Monterey 40, Holy Cross Regional 35
Musselman, W.Va. 50, Sherando 43
|Juan Stephenson Tournament
Armstrong 45, Prince George 52
|Princeton Tournament
|Consolation
Mountain Mission 62, Fayetteville, W.Va. 43
Princeton, W.Va. 33, Blacksburg 32
Buffalo Gap 57, Covington 14
Riverheads 45, Alleghany 39
Abingdon 89, Virginia High 48
Albemarle 66, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 50
Atlee 45, J.R. Tucker 36
Battlefield 65, Freedom (South Riding) 51
Bethel 45, Menchville 44
Bishop Sullivan 66, Northwood Temple, N.C. 48
Bland County 70, Tazewell 58
Bruton 74, New Kent 45
Bullis, Md. 64, Middleburg Academy 63
C.D. Hylton 67, Phelps School, D.C. 60
Charlottesville 83, Norfolk Collegiate 50
Chatham 65, Liberty-Bedford 56
Chincoteague 63, Holly Grove, Md. 55
Courtland 63, Massaponax 36
Culpeper 87, Liberty-Bealeton 77
Deep Creek 67, Nansemond River 63
Douglas Freeman 67, Matoaca 66
Edison 79, Mount Vernon 68
Fairfax 54, Dominion 44
Floyd County 62, Auburn 53
Fort Defiance 86, Stuarts Draft 77
Frank Cox 65, Salem-Va. Beach 60
Franklin County 69, Tunstall 35
Fredericksburg Christian 86, Richmond Christian 81, OT
Fuqua School 67, New Community 17
George Wythe-Richmond 75, North Stafford 59
Grassfield 68, Great Bridge 42
Grayson County 82, Carroll County 53
Green Run 67, Bayside 44
Hampton 79, Warwick 47
Heritage-Lynchburg 85, Dan River 78
Heritage-Newport News 82, Gloucester 45
Hermitage 72, Henrico 61
Hickory 88, Lakeland 76
Hidden Valley 66, Lord Botetourt 42
James River-Buchanan 48, Nelson County 16
James River-Midlothian 74, Monacan 59
John Battle 49, Lebanon 39
John Champe 68, Fauquier 67
John Marshall 83, Cape Fear Christian, N.C. 67
Kempsville 42, First Colonial 39
Lake Taylor 88, Norview 70
Lancaster 68, Mathews 38
Langley 66, T.C. Williams 58
Lee-Davis 61, King William 42
Lloyd Bird 92, Midlothian 52
Loudoun County 63, Broad Run 60
Loudoun Valley 76, Briar Woods 48
Manchester 66, Clover Hill 44
Marion 63, Northwood 42
Maury 63, Booker T. Washington 39
McLean 82, Tuscarora 81
Middlesex 55, Nandua 50
Millbrook 72, Woodgrove 69
Millwood School 63, National Christian Academy, Md. 60
Norcom 76, Woodrow Wilson 69
Norfolk Academy 52, St. Christopher’s 47
North Stokes, N.C. 90, Patrick County 61
Osbourn 51, W.T. Woodson 45
Page County 88, Woodstock Central 82, 2OT
Potomac 68, James Monroe 53
Potomac Falls 58, Broadway 45
Potomac School 71, Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 38
Powhatan 62, Goochland 54
Prince Edward County 61, Amelia County 52
Princess Anne 78, Ocean Lakes 40
Randolph Henry 70, Gretna 44
Ridgeview 71, Grundy 45
Riverside 67, Brentsville 39
Rock Ridge 49, Falls Church 46
Rockbridge County 62, Alleghany 43
Rural Retreat 50, Chilhowie 40
South County 88, Freedom (Woodbridge) 61
Spotswood 65, East Rockingham 45
Spotsylvania 65, Colonial Beach 63
St. John Paul the Great 83, Avalon, Md. 70
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 60, Strasburg 41
Tallwood 80, Greenbrier Christian 66
Trinity at Meadowview 86, Pulaski County 76
Washington-Lee 80, West Potomac 62
Waynesboro 47, Wilson Memorial 45
Western Branch 63, Oscar Smith 54
William Byrd 65, Cave Spring 54
William Monroe 69, Fluvanna 53
Windsor 54, Appomattox Regional 47
Woodside 47, Kecoughtan 41, OT
Flint Hill 54, Woodberry Forest 46
James Madison 65, St. Albans, D.C. 60
|Grace Christian Tip Off Tournament
Grace Christian 63, Highland-Monterey 25
|J.E.B. Stuart Tip Off Tournament
Annandale 70, J.E.B. Stuart 49
|Sleepy Thompson Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Atlantic Shores Christian 48, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 26
Trinity Episcopal 80, Benedictine 67
Episcopal 61, Glenelg CS, Md. 49
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 61, Blue Ridge 59
|St. Anne’s-Belfield Tournament
St. Annes-Belfield 83, Covenant School 60
Monticello 71, Amherst County 57
Turner Ashby 58, Bath County 30
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Jefferson Forest vs. Staunton River, ppd.
Narrows vs. Giles, ppd.