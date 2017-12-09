Friday’s Scores

Albemarle 62, Monticello 50
Annandale 49, Lee-Springfield 45
Atlantic Shores Christian 71, Denbigh Baptist 21
Battlefield 37, C.D. Hylton 30
Bishop Sullivan 58, St. Margaret’s 48
Bland County 41, Chilhowie 35
Briar Woods 46, Rock Ridge 36
Brooke Point 61, James Monroe 40
Buffalo Gap 50, R.E. Lee-Staunton 40
Cave Spring 61, Northside 35
Central Wise 46, Union 40
Centreville 45, Loudoun Valley 38
Clarke County 52, Warren County 47
Craig County 46, Montcalm, W.Va. 39
Culpeper 39, Eastern View 34
East Rockingham 56, Riverheads 46
Eastern Montgomery 54, Mercer Christian, W.Va. 42
Fairfax 50, Osbourn Park 44
Falls Church 48, W.T. Woodson 41
George Marshall 57, Langley 50
George Mason 58, Broad Run 34
Glenvar 58, Covington 41
Gloucester 64, Denbigh 14
Grafton 41, York 28
Grassfield 65, Lakeland 32
Green Run 63, First Colonial 28
Hampton 69, Bethel 31
Indian River 48, Hickory 22
James Madison 48, West Springfield 37
James Robinson 29, Colgan 27
James Wood 72, Strasburg 52
Jenkins, Ky. 72, Graham 62
Kempsville 61, Tallwood 30
King’s Fork 58, Deep Creek 49
Lake Taylor 78, Granby 12
Liberty-Bealeton 52, Brentsville 25
McLean 65, Loudoun County 52
Nansemond River 66, Western Branch 48
New Covenant 32, Temple Christian 12
Norcom 80, Booker T. Washington 18
Norview 67, Maury 29
Ocean Lakes 43, Salem-Va. Beach 23
Oscar Smith 47, Great Bridge 45
Page County 40, Stuarts Draft 36
Pocahontas County, W.Va. 53, Bath County 14
Portsmouth Christian 40, Williamsburg Christian Academy 38
Potomac 56, Osbourn 26
Seton School 54, Trinity Christian School 44
Sherando 46, Woodstock Central 41
St. Annes-Belfield 58, Stuart Country Day, N.J. 33
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 40, Luray 36
Surry County 69, Windsor 33
Tazewell 66, Twin Valley 32
Tuscarora 61, Freedom (South Riding) 57
Wakefield 47, Mount Vernon 33
Warwick 60, Phoebus 45
West Potomac 49, Chantilly 47
Western Albemarle 50, Charlottesville 45
William Byrd 51, Salem 33
Wilson Memorial 65, Broadway 58
Woodrow Wilson 75, Churchland 44
Woodside 50, Heritage-Newport News 36
|Buffalo Wild Wings Tip-Off Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Honaker 74, George Wythe-Wytheville 37
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 37, Holston 36
Eastside 57, John Battle 50
Lebanon 47, Virginia High 45
|Dale Travis Memorial Tournament at Trinity Episcopal
Cape Henry Collegiate vs. Trinity Episcopal, ppd.
|Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic
Shelby Valley, Ky. 50, Ridgeview 42, OT
|She Got Game Classic, D.C.
Herndon 71, Eleanor Roosevelt, Md. 66, 2OT
Highland-Warrenton 54, Nansemond-Suffolk 14
Pallotti, Md. 51, Colonial Forge 37
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Altavista vs. William Campbell, ppd. to Dec 18.
Amelia County vs. Cumberland, ppd.
Armstrong vs. Highland Springs, ppd.
Atlee vs. Lee-Davis, ppd.
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot vs. Southampton Academy, ccd.
Cape Henry Collegiate vs. Trinity Episcopal, ppd.
Central Lunenburg vs. Buckingham County, ppd. to Dec 13.
Courtland vs. Colonial Beach, ppd. to Dec 18.
Deep Run vs. Mills Godwin, ppd.
Douglas Freeman vs. J.R. Tucker, ppd.
Fluvanna vs. Powhatan, ppd.
Fort Chiswell vs. Narrows, ppd. to Dec 20.
Franklin vs. Park View-South Hill, ppd.
Fredericksburg Christian vs. Wakefield School, ppd. to Dec 15.
Hanover vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland, ppd.
Hermitage vs. Glen Allen, ppd.
Huguenot vs. Clover Hill, ppd.
King & Queen vs. West Point, ppd.
King George vs. Caroline, ppd. to Dec 12.
King William vs. Middlesex, ppd.
Lord Botetourt vs. Alleghany, ppd. to Jan 24.
Louisa vs. Orange County, ppd.
Maggie Walker vs. TJ-Richmond, ppd.
Marion vs. Grayson County, ppd.
Massaponax vs. Riverbend, ppd. to Jan 3.
Mathews vs. Charles City, ppd.
Nandua vs. Northampton, ppd.
North Stafford vs. Stafford, ppd. to Jan 3.
North Stokes, N.C. vs. Patrick County, ppd.
Quantico vs. Tandem Friends School, ppd.
Rustburg vs. Amherst County, ppd.
Sussex Central vs. Brunswick, ppd.
United Christian Academy vs. Highland-Monterey, ppd.
Varina vs. Henrico, ppd.
Abingdon 65, Marion 53
Albemarle 67, Monticello 41
Annandale 66, Lee-Springfield 36
Atlantic Shores Christian 76, Denbigh Baptist 6
Battlefield 83, C.D. Hylton 73
Bishop O’Connell 81, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 20
Bishop Sullivan 61, Norfolk Academy 55
Chantilly 62, West Potomac 61
Churchland 67, Woodrow Wilson 65
Clarke County 69, Warren County 64
Craig County 46, Montcalm, W.Va. 39
Culpeper 98, Eastern View 73
Denbigh 58, Gloucester 40
East Rockingham 78, Buffalo Gap 39
Eastside 70, Letcher County Central, Ky. 39
Freedom (South Riding) 81, Tuscarora 61
George Mason 57, Broad Run 54
Giles 72, Narrows 44
Grafton 67, York 32
Green Run 73, First Colonial 43
Greenbrier Christian 53, Gateway Christian 50
Hampton 53, Bethel 36
Handley 78, Spotswood 64
Hayfield 111, Lake Braddock 106
Herndon 63, Maret, D.C. 60
Hidden Valley 48, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 47
Highland-Warrenton 61, Woodberry Forest 54
Indian River 70, Hickory 36
James Wood 59, Strasburg 36
John Champe 56, Fairfax 49
Kecoughtan 49, Menchville 45
Kempsville 56, Tallwood 43
King’s Fork 81, Deep Creek 77
Lafayette 65, Bruton 46
Lake Taylor 75, Granby 72
Lakeland 55, Grassfield 45
Liberty-Bealeton 55, Brentsville 50
Loudoun County Home School 60, Fairfax Baptist Temple Academy 48
Loudoun Valley 65, Potomac Falls 54
Luray 65, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 63
Maury 59, Norview 47
Millbrook 77, Skyline 47
Miller School 80, St. Annes-Belfield 63
Nansemond-Suffolk 46, Norfolk Collegiate 30
New Covenant 83, Temple Christian 50
Norcom 75, Booker T. Washington 50
Northside 71, Cave Spring 39
Osbourn 61, Potomac 53
Osbourn Park 64, Freedom (Woodbridge) 51
Oscar Smith 78, Great Bridge 44
Patriot 64, Forest Park 38
Phoebus 112, Warwick 65
Potomac School 58, McKinley, D.C. 54
Salem-Va. Beach 93, Ocean Lakes 55
Seton School 51, Trinity Christian School 48
South County 55, Oakton 44
Stuarts Draft 85, Page County 74
Tazewell 59, Twin Valley 53
W.T. Woodson 63, Falls Church 46
Waynesboro 62, Wilson Memorial 53
West Springfield 58, James Madison 52
Western Albemarle 53, Charlottesville 46
Western Branch 77, Nansemond River 40
William Byrd 64, Salem 58
William Monroe 60, Madison County 56
Williamsburg Christian Academy 110, Portsmouth Christian 57
Woodside 68, Heritage-Newport News 62, OT
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Amherst County vs. Randolph Henry, ppd.
Atlee vs. Lee-Davis, ppd.
Auburn vs. Floyd County, ppd.
Banner Christian vs. Steward School, ppd.
Buckingham County vs. Central Lunenburg, ppd. to Dec 13.
Carmel vs. Amelia Academy, ccd.
Carroll County vs. Galax, ppd.
Collegiate-Richmond vs. Fredericksburg Academy, ppd.
Colonial Beach vs. Courtland, ppd. to Dec 18.
Colonial Heights vs. Meadowbrook, ppd.
Cumberland vs. Amelia County, ppd.
Deep Run vs. Mills Godwin, ppd.
Dinwiddie vs. Prince George, ppd. to Jan 29.
Douglas Freeman vs. J.R. Tucker, ppd.
Franklin County vs. William Fleming, ppd.
Franklin vs. Park View-South Hill, ppd.
Fredericksburg Christian vs. Wakefield School, ppd. to Dec 15.
George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Roanoke Catholic, ppd.
Glenvar vs. Staunton River, ppd. to Dec 18.
Goochland vs. Nottoway, ppd.
Graham vs. Martinsville, ppd.
Henrico vs. Varina, ppd.
Hermitage vs. Glen Allen, ppd.
Highland Springs vs. Armstrong, ppd.
Hopewell vs. Petersburg, ppd.
Huguenot vs. Clover Hill, ppd.
King George vs. Caroline, ppd. to Dec 11.
Lancaster vs. Christchurch, ppd.
Lord Botetourt vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.
Manchester vs. Cosby, ppd.
Middlesex vs. King William, ppd.
North Stafford vs. Stafford, ppd. to Jan 3.
North Stokes, N.C. vs. Patrick County, ppd.
Northampton vs. Nandua, ppd.
Orange County vs. Louisa, ppd.
Patrick Henry-Ashland vs. Hanover, ppd.
Powhatan vs. Fluvanna, ppd.
Prince Edward County vs. Bluestone, ppd.
Quantico vs. Tandem Friends School, ppd.
Radford vs. Pulaski County, ppd.
Riverbend vs. Massaponax, ppd. to Jan 3.
Rockbridge County vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.
Southampton Academy vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, ccd.
Sussex Central vs. Brunswick, ppd.
Thomas Dale vs. Matoaca, ppd.
United Christian Academy vs. Highland-Monterey, ppd.
West Point vs. King & Queen, ppd.
William Campbell vs. Altavista, ppd. to Dec 18.
Blue Ridge 74, RISE Prep, Ontario 54
|Dale Travis Memorial Tournament at Trinity Episcopal
Richmond Christian vs. Trinity Episcopal, ppd.
Oak Hill Academy 70, Lone Peak, Utah 67
Brooke Point 60, Spring Mills, W.Va. 40
Ridgeview 80, Council 42
|Vivint Great Western Shootout
Wakefield 75, Timpview, Utah 70