Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

December 9, 2017 12:45 am
 
5 min read
Share       
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 62, Monticello 50

Annandale 49, Lee-Springfield 45

Atlantic Shores Christian 71, Denbigh Baptist 21

Battlefield 37, C.D. Hylton 30

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Bishop Sullivan 58, St. Margaret’s 48

Bland County 41, Chilhowie 35

Briar Woods 46, Rock Ridge 36

Brooke Point 61, James Monroe 40

Buffalo Gap 50, R.E. Lee-Staunton 40

Cave Spring 61, Northside 35

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Central Wise 46, Union 40

Centreville 45, Loudoun Valley 38

Clarke County 52, Warren County 47

Craig County 46, Montcalm, W.Va. 39

Culpeper 39, Eastern View 34

East Rockingham 56, Riverheads 46

Eastern Montgomery 54, Mercer Christian, W.Va. 42

Fairfax 50, Osbourn Park 44

Falls Church 48, W.T. Woodson 41

George Marshall 57, Langley 50

George Mason 58, Broad Run 34

Glenvar 58, Covington 41

Gloucester 64, Denbigh 14

Grafton 41, York 28

Grassfield 65, Lakeland 32

Green Run 63, First Colonial 28

Hampton 69, Bethel 31

Indian River 48, Hickory 22

James Madison 48, West Springfield 37

James Robinson 29, Colgan 27

James Wood 72, Strasburg 52

Jenkins, Ky. 72, Graham 62

Kempsville 61, Tallwood 30

King’s Fork 58, Deep Creek 49

Lake Taylor 78, Granby 12

Liberty-Bealeton 52, Brentsville 25

McLean 65, Loudoun County 52

Nansemond River 66, Western Branch 48

New Covenant 32, Temple Christian 12

Norcom 80, Booker T. Washington 18

Norview 67, Maury 29

Ocean Lakes 43, Salem-Va. Beach 23

Oscar Smith 47, Great Bridge 45

Page County 40, Stuarts Draft 36

Pocahontas County, W.Va. 53, Bath County 14

Portsmouth Christian 40, Williamsburg Christian Academy 38

Potomac 56, Osbourn 26

Seton School 54, Trinity Christian School 44

Sherando 46, Woodstock Central 41

St. Annes-Belfield 58, Stuart Country Day, N.J. 33

Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 40, Luray 36

Surry County 69, Windsor 33

Tazewell 66, Twin Valley 32

Tuscarora 61, Freedom (South Riding) 57

Wakefield 47, Mount Vernon 33

Warwick 60, Phoebus 45

West Potomac 49, Chantilly 47

Western Albemarle 50, Charlottesville 45

William Byrd 51, Salem 33

Wilson Memorial 65, Broadway 58

Woodrow Wilson 75, Churchland 44

Woodside 50, Heritage-Newport News 36

Buffalo Wild Wings Tip-Off Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Honaker 74, George Wythe-Wytheville 37

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 37, Holston 36

Semifinal

Eastside 57, John Battle 50

Lebanon 47, Virginia High 45

Dale Travis Memorial Tournament at Trinity Episcopal

Cape Henry Collegiate vs. Trinity Episcopal, ppd.

Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic

Shelby Valley, Ky. 50, Ridgeview 42, OT

She Got Game Classic, D.C.

Herndon 71, Eleanor Roosevelt, Md. 66, 2OT

Highland-Warrenton 54, Nansemond-Suffolk 14

Pallotti, Md. 51, Colonial Forge 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Altavista vs. William Campbell, ppd. to Dec 18.

Amelia County vs. Cumberland, ppd.

Armstrong vs. Highland Springs, ppd.

Atlee vs. Lee-Davis, ppd.

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot vs. Southampton Academy, ccd.

Cape Henry Collegiate vs. Trinity Episcopal, ppd.

Central Lunenburg vs. Buckingham County, ppd. to Dec 13.

Courtland vs. Colonial Beach, ppd. to Dec 18.

Deep Run vs. Mills Godwin, ppd.

Douglas Freeman vs. J.R. Tucker, ppd.

Fluvanna vs. Powhatan, ppd.

Fort Chiswell vs. Narrows, ppd. to Dec 20.

Franklin vs. Park View-South Hill, ppd.

Fredericksburg Christian vs. Wakefield School, ppd. to Dec 15.

Hanover vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland, ppd.

Hermitage vs. Glen Allen, ppd.

Huguenot vs. Clover Hill, ppd.

King & Queen vs. West Point, ppd.

King George vs. Caroline, ppd. to Dec 12.

King William vs. Middlesex, ppd.

Lord Botetourt vs. Alleghany, ppd. to Jan 24.

Louisa vs. Orange County, ppd.

Maggie Walker vs. TJ-Richmond, ppd.

Marion vs. Grayson County, ppd.

Massaponax vs. Riverbend, ppd. to Jan 3.

Mathews vs. Charles City, ppd.

Nandua vs. Northampton, ppd.

North Stafford vs. Stafford, ppd. to Jan 3.

North Stokes, N.C. vs. Patrick County, ppd.

Quantico vs. Tandem Friends School, ppd.

Rustburg vs. Amherst County, ppd.

Sussex Central vs. Brunswick, ppd.

United Christian Academy vs. Highland-Monterey, ppd.

Varina vs. Henrico, ppd.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Abingdon 65, Marion 53

Albemarle 67, Monticello 41

Annandale 66, Lee-Springfield 36

Atlantic Shores Christian 76, Denbigh Baptist 6

Battlefield 83, C.D. Hylton 73

Bishop O’Connell 81, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 20

Bishop Sullivan 61, Norfolk Academy 55

Chantilly 62, West Potomac 61

Churchland 67, Woodrow Wilson 65

Clarke County 69, Warren County 64

Craig County 46, Montcalm, W.Va. 39

Culpeper 98, Eastern View 73

Denbigh 58, Gloucester 40

East Rockingham 78, Buffalo Gap 39

Eastside 70, Letcher County Central, Ky. 39

Freedom (South Riding) 81, Tuscarora 61

George Mason 57, Broad Run 54

Giles 72, Narrows 44

Grafton 67, York 32

Green Run 73, First Colonial 43

Greenbrier Christian 53, Gateway Christian 50

Hampton 53, Bethel 36

Handley 78, Spotswood 64

Hayfield 111, Lake Braddock 106

Herndon 63, Maret, D.C. 60

Hidden Valley 48, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 47

Highland-Warrenton 61, Woodberry Forest 54

Indian River 70, Hickory 36

James Wood 59, Strasburg 36

John Champe 56, Fairfax 49

Kecoughtan 49, Menchville 45

Kempsville 56, Tallwood 43

King’s Fork 81, Deep Creek 77

Lafayette 65, Bruton 46

Lake Taylor 75, Granby 72

Lakeland 55, Grassfield 45

Liberty-Bealeton 55, Brentsville 50

Loudoun County Home School 60, Fairfax Baptist Temple Academy 48

Loudoun Valley 65, Potomac Falls 54

Luray 65, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 63

Maury 59, Norview 47

Millbrook 77, Skyline 47

Miller School 80, St. Annes-Belfield 63

Nansemond-Suffolk 46, Norfolk Collegiate 30

New Covenant 83, Temple Christian 50

Norcom 75, Booker T. Washington 50

Northside 71, Cave Spring 39

Osbourn 61, Potomac 53

Osbourn Park 64, Freedom (Woodbridge) 51

Oscar Smith 78, Great Bridge 44

Patriot 64, Forest Park 38

Phoebus 112, Warwick 65

Potomac School 58, McKinley, D.C. 54

Salem-Va. Beach 93, Ocean Lakes 55

Seton School 51, Trinity Christian School 48

South County 55, Oakton 44

Stuarts Draft 85, Page County 74

Tazewell 59, Twin Valley 53

W.T. Woodson 63, Falls Church 46

Waynesboro 62, Wilson Memorial 53

West Springfield 58, James Madison 52

Western Albemarle 53, Charlottesville 46

Western Branch 77, Nansemond River 40

William Byrd 64, Salem 58

William Monroe 60, Madison County 56

Williamsburg Christian Academy 110, Portsmouth Christian 57

Woodside 68, Heritage-Newport News 62, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Amherst County vs. Randolph Henry, ppd.

Atlee vs. Lee-Davis, ppd.

Auburn vs. Floyd County, ppd.

Banner Christian vs. Steward School, ppd.

Buckingham County vs. Central Lunenburg, ppd. to Dec 13.

Carmel vs. Amelia Academy, ccd.

Carroll County vs. Galax, ppd.

Collegiate-Richmond vs. Fredericksburg Academy, ppd.

Colonial Beach vs. Courtland, ppd. to Dec 18.

Colonial Heights vs. Meadowbrook, ppd.

Cumberland vs. Amelia County, ppd.

Deep Run vs. Mills Godwin, ppd.

Dinwiddie vs. Prince George, ppd. to Jan 29.

Douglas Freeman vs. J.R. Tucker, ppd.

Franklin County vs. William Fleming, ppd.

Franklin vs. Park View-South Hill, ppd.

Fredericksburg Christian vs. Wakefield School, ppd. to Dec 15.

George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Roanoke Catholic, ppd.

Glenvar vs. Staunton River, ppd. to Dec 18.

Goochland vs. Nottoway, ppd.

Graham vs. Martinsville, ppd.

Henrico vs. Varina, ppd.

Hermitage vs. Glen Allen, ppd.

Highland Springs vs. Armstrong, ppd.

Hopewell vs. Petersburg, ppd.

Huguenot vs. Clover Hill, ppd.

King George vs. Caroline, ppd. to Dec 11.

Lancaster vs. Christchurch, ppd.

Lord Botetourt vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.

Manchester vs. Cosby, ppd.

Middlesex vs. King William, ppd.

North Stafford vs. Stafford, ppd. to Jan 3.

North Stokes, N.C. vs. Patrick County, ppd.

Northampton vs. Nandua, ppd.

Orange County vs. Louisa, ppd.

Patrick Henry-Ashland vs. Hanover, ppd.

Powhatan vs. Fluvanna, ppd.

Prince Edward County vs. Bluestone, ppd.

Quantico vs. Tandem Friends School, ppd.

Radford vs. Pulaski County, ppd.

Riverbend vs. Massaponax, ppd. to Jan 3.

Rockbridge County vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.

Southampton Academy vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, ccd.

Sussex Central vs. Brunswick, ppd.

Thomas Dale vs. Matoaca, ppd.

United Christian Academy vs. Highland-Monterey, ppd.

West Point vs. King & Queen, ppd.

William Campbell vs. Altavista, ppd. to Dec 18.

Buckeye Showcase

Blue Ridge 74, RISE Prep, Ontario 54

Dale Travis Memorial Tournament at Trinity Episcopal

Richmond Christian vs. Trinity Episcopal, ppd.

Hoophall Classic

Oak Hill Academy 70, Lone Peak, Utah 67

Musselman Tourmnament

Brooke Point 60, Spring Mills, W.Va. 40

Ridgeview Tournament

Ridgeview 80, Council 42

Vivint Great Western Shootout

Wakefield 75, Timpview, Utah 70

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.