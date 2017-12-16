Listen Live Sports

...

Friday’s Scores

December 16, 2017 12:24 am
 
4 min read
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amherst County 65, Liberty-Bedford 41

Banner Christian 57, Southampton Academy 28

Bayside 50, Salem-Va. Beach 48

Bishop McNamara, Md. 66, Bishop Ireton 47

Bishop O’Connell 62, Holy Cross, Md. 32

Blacksburg 37, Glenvar 36

Bluestone 36, Central Lunenburg 26

Brentsville 39, Kettle Run 29

Briar Woods 50, Fauquier 11

Brooke Point 68, Massaponax 38

Brookville 79, Rustburg 27

Buffalo Gap 64, Page County 35

Carlisle 57, Roanoke Catholic 22

Central Wise 59, Gate City 45

Charlottesville 50, Monticello 41

Chilhowie 55, Marion 29

Churchland 56, Booker T. Washington 33

Colonial Forge 61, Stafford 39

Deep Creek 88, Indian River 45

Eastside 54, Holston 37

Edison 87, Lee-Springfield 22

Faith Christian-Roanoke 58, North Cross 13

Fluvanna 68, Louisa 56

Fort Defiance 40, Broadway 25

Franklin County 28, Bassett 23

Galax 61, Auburn 29

George Mason 51, St. John Paul the Great 31

Goochland 49, Buckingham County 44

Grace Christian 53, Southwest Virginia Home School 41

Grassfield 64, Hickory 28

Grayson County 47, Fort Chiswell 35

Great Bridge 67, Nansemond River 66

Green Run 46, Ocean Lakes 43

Greensville County 66, Franklin 34

GW-Danville 54, Halifax County 45

Heritage (Leesburg) 53, Broad Run 39

Heritage-Newport News 47, Kecoughtan 43

Herndon 66, Chantilly 58

Hertford County, N.C. 46, Norfolk Christian 42

Highland-Warrenton 100, King Abdullah 12

Holy Cross Regional 45, Tandem Friends School 31

J.I. Burton 57, Twin Valley 34

James Wood 57, Clarke County 23

Jefferson Forest 46, Staunton River 20

Kempsville 46, Kellam 44

Lake Braddock 52, Annandale 51

Lake Taylor 64, Maury 16

Langley 50, Oakton 41

Millbrook 84, Sherando 32

Mountain View 55, North Stafford 47

Norfolk Collegiate 52, Summit Christian Academy 24

Norview 53, Norcom 36

Osbourn Park 44, Patriot 37

Oscar Smith 60, Lakeland 27

Park View-South Hill 67, Windsor 30

Potomac Falls 48, Dominion 38

Powhatan 43, Orange County 33

Princess Anne 101, First Colonial 18

Riverbend 45, Courtland 38

Riverheads 44, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 23

Rural Retreat 43, George Wythe-Wytheville 42

Spotsylvania 42, Washington & Lee 19

Steward School 55, Fuqua School 22

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 59, Osbourn 30

Temple Christian 38, Westover Christian 29

Tuscarora 75, Woodgrove 54

Union 72, Tazewell 35

Varina 86, Life Christian 80, OT

Veritas Christian Academy 38, Walsingham Academy 28

Wakefield School 56, Fredericksburg Christian 51

Warren County 46, Handley 41

Warwick 34, Gloucester 28

Washington-Lee 54, W.T. Woodson 45

Waynesboro 60, Rockbridge County 26

West Potomac 52, South County 42

Western Albemarle 51, Albemarle 44

Westfield 45, Fairfax 44

William Fleming 50, Christiansburg 36

Wilson Memorial 50, R.E. Lee-Staunton 35

Woodrow Wilson 77, Granby 20

Woodside 54, Denbigh 53

Yorktown 54, Mount Vernon 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Hampton vs. Menchville, ppd.

Nandua vs. Rappahannock, ccd.

Bullis Invitational

St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 60, Episcopal 56

Covington Tournament

Alleghany 61, Bath County 39

River View Tournament

River View, W.Va. 94, Hurley 34

Times-Dispatch Tournament

Cosby 82, J.R. Tucker 49

Highland Springs 83, St. Catherine’s 34

Hopewell 50, James River-Midlothian 42

Trinity Episcopal 55, Deep Run 31

BOYS BASKETBALL

Abingdon 78, Lee High 67

Albemarle 69, Western Albemarle 61

Amherst County 65, Liberty-Bedford 41

Armstrong 85, TJ-Richmond 62

Auburn 60, Galax 50

Banner Christian 58, Southampton Academy 54

Bassett 57, Franklin County 50

Battlefield 56, Gar-Field 47

Benedictine 66, Bishop Sullivan 56

Bishop McNamara, Md. 56, Bishop Ireton 52

Bishop O’Connell 69, Largo, Md. 44

Booker T. Washington 52, Churchland 51

Briar Woods 65, Fauquier 58

Broadway 49, Fort Defiance 38

Brooke Point 54, Massaponax 46

Chantilly 56, Herndon 55

Charlottesville 64, Monticello 43

Courtland 59, Riverbend 45

Culpeper 70, Madison County 61

Cumberland 68, Nottoway 66

Deep Run 61, Patrick Henry-Ashland 51

E.C. Glass 55, William Fleming 53

East Rockingham 96, Stuarts Draft 84

Eastside 67, Tennessee, Tenn. 53

Edison 87, Lee-Springfield 44

Episcopal 82, Westtown, Pa. 62

Fairfax 62, Westfield 55

Faith Christian-Roanoke 73, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 68

Forest Park 73, Stone Bridge 52

Franklin 57, Greensville County 52

Gate City 81, Central Wise 42

George Marshall 77, Falls Church 43

George Wythe-Wytheville 95, Rural Retreat 62

Giles 85, Bland County 69

Glenvar 57, Parry McCluer 53

Goochland 60, Buckingham County 39

Grafton 74, Bruton 34

Graham 67, Martinsville 59

Grassfield 79, Hickory 50

Grayson County 67, Fort Chiswell 64

Green Run 99, Ocean Lakes 39

Gretna 56, William Campbell 48

Halifax County 55, GW-Danville 54

Handley 72, Warren County 33

Heritage (Leesburg) 53, Broad Run 50

Heritage-Newport News 70, Kecoughtan 58

Hertford County, N.C. 79, Norfolk Christian 68

Highland-Warrenton 72, Atlantic Shores Christian 51

Indian River 63, Deep Creek 57

J.I. Burton 62, Twin Valley 28

James Robinson 55, Hayfield 49

James Wood 62, Clarke County 50

Jamestown 67, York 58

Kellam 53, Kempsville 41

Kettle Run 59, Brentsville 50

Lake Braddock 98, Annandale 70

Lake Taylor 80, Maury 65

Louisa 74, Fluvanna 37

Magna Vista 66, Tunstall 60

Matoaca 68, Dinwiddie 67

McLean 56, Woodbridge 48

Miller School 80, Peninsula Catholic 70

Nansemond River 65, Great Bridge 55

Norcom 64, Norview 62, OT

North Stafford 59, Mountain View 39

Oscar Smith 69, Lakeland 50

Park View-South Hill 97, Windsor 32

Patriot 77, Osbourn Park 67

Phoebus 88, Bethel 66

Portsmouth Christian 69, Isle of Wight Academy 60

Potomac Falls 62, Dominion 46

Potomac School 63, Landon, Md. 62

Powhatan 73, Orange County 67, OT

Prince George 60, Petersburg 45

Princess Anne 48, First Colonial 46

R.E. Lee-Staunton 84, Wilson Memorial 49

Randolph Henry 70, Amelia County 39

Riverheads 67, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 46

Riverside 57, Rock Ridge 45

Roanoke Valley Christian 62, Parkway Christian 21

Rockbridge County 62, Waynesboro 45

Salem 62, Lord Botetourt 53

Salem-Va. Beach 69, Bayside 64

South County 69, West Potomac 33

Spotswood 64, Rustburg 54

Spotsylvania 79, Washington & Lee 59

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 73, Christ Chapel Academy 65

Stafford 58, Colonial Forge 47

Staunton River 75, James River-Buchanan 62

Steward School 64, Fuqua School 34

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 81, Osbourn 63

Surry County 66, Essex 35

Tandem Friends School 100, Holy Cross Regional 79

Thomas Dale 60, Cosby 54

Union 61, Sullivan East, Tenn. 43

W.T. Woodson 74, Washington-Lee 70

Wakefield 74, J.E.B. Stuart 38

Wakefield School 67, Fredericksburg Christian 51

Warwick 82, Gloucester 74

Western Branch 81, King’s Fork 65

Westover Christian 61, Temple Christian 46

William Byrd 51, Pulaski County 50

Woodrow Wilson 65, Granby 64

Woodside 54, Denbigh 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Hampton vs. Menchville, ppd. to Jan 3.

Marion vs. Chilhowie, ppd.

Rappahannock vs. Nandua, ccd.

Stonebridge Christian vs. Williamsburg Christian Academy, ppd.

Bullis School (Md.) Tournament

Bullis, Md. 80, St. John Paul the Great 58

Coach Ballard Lee Foundation
Consolation Semifinal

Hampton 76, Rye Cove 47

University, Tenn. 80, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 52

Semifinal

Honaker 91, Virginia High 74

John Battle 46, Lebanon 38

Jefferson Tournament

Jefferson, W.Va. 86, St. John’s 37

Trinity, W.Va. 77, Mt. Carmel Christian 22

JingleBall Tournament

Carlisle 62, Lynchburg Home School 30

Nansemond-Suffolk Tournament

Nansemond-Suffolk 55, Summit Christian Academy 25

Veritas Christian Academy 70, Broadwater Academy 50

Narrows Tournament

James Monroe 69, Narrows 49

Richmond Christian Tournament

Richmond Christian 53, Timberlake Christian 35

Times-Dispatch Tournament

Highland Springs 65, George Wythe-Richmond 50

Hopewell 56, James River-Midlothian 47

Trinity Episcopal 103, Manchester 74

Varina 86, Life Christian 80, OT

Sports News

The Associated Press

