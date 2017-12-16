Friday’s Scores

Amherst County 65, Liberty-Bedford 41
Banner Christian 57, Southampton Academy 28
Bayside 50, Salem-Va. Beach 48
Bishop McNamara, Md. 66, Bishop Ireton 47
Bishop O’Connell 62, Holy Cross, Md. 32
Blacksburg 37, Glenvar 36
Bluestone 36, Central Lunenburg 26
Brentsville 39, Kettle Run 29
Briar Woods 50, Fauquier 11
Brooke Point 68, Massaponax 38
Brookville 79, Rustburg 27
Buffalo Gap 64, Page County 35
Carlisle 57, Roanoke Catholic 22
Central Wise 59, Gate City 45
Charlottesville 50, Monticello 41
Chilhowie 55, Marion 29
Churchland 56, Booker T. Washington 33
Colonial Forge 61, Stafford 39
Deep Creek 88, Indian River 45
Eastside 54, Holston 37
Edison 87, Lee-Springfield 22
Faith Christian-Roanoke 58, North Cross 13
Fluvanna 68, Louisa 56
Fort Defiance 40, Broadway 25
Franklin County 28, Bassett 23
Galax 61, Auburn 29
George Mason 51, St. John Paul the Great 31
Goochland 49, Buckingham County 44
Grace Christian 53, Southwest Virginia Home School 41
Grassfield 64, Hickory 28
Grayson County 47, Fort Chiswell 35
Great Bridge 67, Nansemond River 66
Green Run 46, Ocean Lakes 43
Greensville County 66, Franklin 34
GW-Danville 54, Halifax County 45
Heritage (Leesburg) 53, Broad Run 39
Heritage-Newport News 47, Kecoughtan 43
Herndon 66, Chantilly 58
Hertford County, N.C. 46, Norfolk Christian 42
Highland-Warrenton 100, King Abdullah 12
Holy Cross Regional 45, Tandem Friends School 31
J.I. Burton 57, Twin Valley 34
James Wood 57, Clarke County 23
Jefferson Forest 46, Staunton River 20
Kempsville 46, Kellam 44
Lake Braddock 52, Annandale 51
Lake Taylor 64, Maury 16
Langley 50, Oakton 41
Millbrook 84, Sherando 32
Mountain View 55, North Stafford 47
Norfolk Collegiate 52, Summit Christian Academy 24
Norview 53, Norcom 36
Osbourn Park 44, Patriot 37
Oscar Smith 60, Lakeland 27
Park View-South Hill 67, Windsor 30
Potomac Falls 48, Dominion 38
Powhatan 43, Orange County 33
Princess Anne 101, First Colonial 18
Riverbend 45, Courtland 38
Riverheads 44, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 23
Rural Retreat 43, George Wythe-Wytheville 42
Spotsylvania 42, Washington & Lee 19
Steward School 55, Fuqua School 22
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 59, Osbourn 30
Temple Christian 38, Westover Christian 29
Tuscarora 75, Woodgrove 54
Union 72, Tazewell 35
Varina 86, Life Christian 80, OT
Veritas Christian Academy 38, Walsingham Academy 28
Wakefield School 56, Fredericksburg Christian 51
Warren County 46, Handley 41
Warwick 34, Gloucester 28
Washington-Lee 54, W.T. Woodson 45
Waynesboro 60, Rockbridge County 26
West Potomac 52, South County 42
Western Albemarle 51, Albemarle 44
Westfield 45, Fairfax 44
William Fleming 50, Christiansburg 36
Wilson Memorial 50, R.E. Lee-Staunton 35
Woodrow Wilson 77, Granby 20
Woodside 54, Denbigh 53
Yorktown 54, Mount Vernon 34
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Hampton vs. Menchville, ppd.
Nandua vs. Rappahannock, ccd.
St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 60, Episcopal 56
Alleghany 61, Bath County 39
River View, W.Va. 94, Hurley 34
|Times-Dispatch Tournament
Cosby 82, J.R. Tucker 49
Highland Springs 83, St. Catherine’s 34
Hopewell 50, James River-Midlothian 42
Trinity Episcopal 55, Deep Run 31
Abingdon 78, Lee High 67
Albemarle 69, Western Albemarle 61
Armstrong 85, TJ-Richmond 62
Auburn 60, Galax 50
Bassett 57, Franklin County 50
Battlefield 56, Gar-Field 47
Benedictine 66, Bishop Sullivan 56
Booker T. Washington 52, Churchland 51
Broadway 49, Fort Defiance 38
Chantilly 56, Herndon 55
Courtland 59, Riverbend 45
Culpeper 70, Madison County 61
Cumberland 68, Nottoway 66
Deep Run 61, Patrick Henry-Ashland 51
E.C. Glass 55, William Fleming 53
East Rockingham 96, Stuarts Draft 84
Eastside 67, Tennessee, Tenn. 53
Episcopal 82, Westtown, Pa. 62
Fairfax 62, Westfield 55
Faith Christian-Roanoke 73, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 68
Forest Park 73, Stone Bridge 52
Franklin 57, Greensville County 52
George Marshall 77, Falls Church 43
George Wythe-Wytheville 95, Rural Retreat 62
Giles 85, Bland County 69
Glenvar 57, Parry McCluer 53
Grafton 74, Bruton 34
Graham 67, Martinsville 59
Gretna 56, William Campbell 48
Handley 72, Warren County 33
Indian River 63, Deep Creek 57
James Robinson 55, Hayfield 49
Jamestown 67, York 58
Louisa 74, Fluvanna 37
Magna Vista 66, Tunstall 60
Matoaca 68, Dinwiddie 67
McLean 56, Woodbridge 48
Miller School 80, Peninsula Catholic 70
Norcom 64, Norview 62, OT
Patriot 77, Osbourn Park 67
Phoebus 88, Bethel 66
Portsmouth Christian 69, Isle of Wight Academy 60
Potomac School 63, Landon, Md. 62
Prince George 60, Petersburg 45
R.E. Lee-Staunton 84, Wilson Memorial 49
Randolph Henry 70, Amelia County 39
Riverside 57, Rock Ridge 45
Roanoke Valley Christian 62, Parkway Christian 21
Rockbridge County 62, Waynesboro 45
Salem 62, Lord Botetourt 53
Salem-Va. Beach 69, Bayside 64
South County 69, West Potomac 33
Spotswood 64, Rustburg 54
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 73, Christ Chapel Academy 65
Staunton River 75, James River-Buchanan 62
Surry County 66, Essex 35
Tandem Friends School 100, Holy Cross Regional 79
Thomas Dale 60, Cosby 54
Union 61, Sullivan East, Tenn. 43
W.T. Woodson 74, Washington-Lee 70
Wakefield 74, J.E.B. Stuart 38
Western Branch 81, King’s Fork 65
Westover Christian 61, Temple Christian 46
William Byrd 51, Pulaski County 50
Woodrow Wilson 65, Granby 64
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Hampton vs. Menchville, ppd. to Jan 3.
Marion vs. Chilhowie, ppd.
Rappahannock vs. Nandua, ccd.
Stonebridge Christian vs. Williamsburg Christian Academy, ppd.
|Bullis School (Md.) Tournament
Bullis, Md. 80, St. John Paul the Great 58
|Coach Ballard Lee Foundation
|Consolation Semifinal
Hampton 76, Rye Cove 47
University, Tenn. 80, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 52
Honaker 91, Virginia High 74
John Battle 46, Lebanon 38
Jefferson, W.Va. 86, St. John’s 37
Trinity, W.Va. 77, Mt. Carmel Christian 22
Carlisle 62, Lynchburg Home School 30
|Nansemond-Suffolk Tournament
Nansemond-Suffolk 55, Summit Christian Academy 25
Veritas Christian Academy 70, Broadwater Academy 50
James Monroe 69, Narrows 49
|Richmond Christian Tournament
Richmond Christian 53, Timberlake Christian 35
|Times-Dispatch Tournament
Highland Springs 65, George Wythe-Richmond 50
Hopewell 56, James River-Midlothian 47
Trinity Episcopal 103, Manchester 74
Varina 86, Life Christian 80, OT