Friday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Los Angeles Angels minor league SS Keith Grieshaber (Inland Empire-Cal) 100 games after a third positive test for a drug of abuse. Suspended San Francisco minor league LHP Drew Bostic (Salem-Keizer NWL) 50 games after testing positive for Ritalinic Acid, a stimulant. Suspended Miami minor league LHP Scott Squier (New Orleans-PCL) 50 games after a second positive test for a drug of abuse.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Fiers.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced RHP Mike Morin was claimed off outright waivers by Seattle.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced RHP/OF Shohei Ohtani has agreed to join the team.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yusmeiro Petit on a two-year contract through 2019. Designated INF Joey Wendle for assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with C Chris Iannetta on a two-year contract.
GWINNETT — Announced its new nickname is Stripers.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Cameron Griffin.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Alex Blackford for Somerset in exchange for future considerations.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Justin Vernia and RHP Eric Karch.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed C Martin Figueroa.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Greg Stagani.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Traded OF Andrew Godbold to the Normal for C Craig LePre.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Placed G-F Nicolas Brussino on waivers.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DB Justin Currie from the practice squad. Waived WR Kenny Britt.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Tyler Bertuzzi from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned F Zach Nastasiuk to the Grand Rapids from Toledo (ECHL).
NEW YORK GIANTS — RB Rashad Jennings announced his retirement.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated CB Jeremy Clark from reserve/NFI injury list. Waived CB Robert Nelson. Signed RB Jeremy Langford to the practice squad. Placed WR Tre McBride on practice squad/injured list.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Announce the resignation of defensive line coach Casey Creehan, who will become football coach and associate athletic director at Lyon College.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled F Vinnie Hinostroza from Rockford (AHL). Assigned F Tanner Kero to Rockford. Activated G Corey Crawford from injured reserve. Reassigned G J.F. Berube to Rockford (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Mike McKenna and LW Curtis McKenzie to Texas (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Anders Lindback from Milwaukee (AHL). Reassigned G Juuse Saros to Milwaukee. Placed F Ryan Johansen on injured reserve.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Samuel Blais from San Antonio (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Activated F David Perron from the injured reserve list.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Tyler Graovac to Hershey (AHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Announced D Jordan Subban was loaned to the team by Los Angeles (NHL).
ECHL — Suspended Utah’s Travis Howe indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 6 game against Idaho.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Announced F Austin Fyten was recalled by Texas (AHL).
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced F Mikkel Aagaard was assigned to the team by Springfield (AHL).
READING ROYALS — Signed G Tyler Parks.
|LACROSSE
|National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Acquired F Vaughn Harris from Calgary for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired D Franco Escobar from Newell (Argentina Primera).
USADA — Suspended Moroccan marathon runner Abdelmounaim Harroufi four years for his anti-doping rule violations.
CASTLETON — Announced the resignation of volleyball coach Nicole Kondziela.
ETSU — Announced the retirement of football coach Carl Torbush.
NEBRASKA — Named Troy Walters offensive coordinator and receivers coach, and Sean Beckton tight ends coach.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Announced the resignation of Jason Munoz volleyball coach.
OREGON — Promoted offensive coordinator Mario Cristobal to football coach.
PITTSBURGH — Signed football coach Pat Narduzzi to a contract extension through 2024.
ST. NORBERT — Suspended its women’s basketball team 10 games because of an alcohol-related incident involving some players.