Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Los Angeles Angels minor league SS Keith Grieshaber (Inland Empire-Cal) 100 games after a third positive test for a drug of abuse. Suspended San Francisco minor league LHP Drew Bostic (Salem-Keizer NWL) 50 games after testing positive for Ritalinic Acid, a stimulant. Suspended Miami minor league LHP Scott Squier (New Orleans-PCL) 50 games after a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Fiers.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced RHP Mike Morin was claimed off outright waivers by Seattle.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced RHP/OF Shohei Ohtani has agreed to join the team.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yusmeiro Petit on a two-year contract through 2019. Designated INF Joey Wendle for assignment.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with C Chris Iannetta on a two-year contract.

International League

GWINNETT — Announced its new nickname is Stripers.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Cameron Griffin.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Alex Blackford for Somerset in exchange for future considerations.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Justin Vernia and RHP Eric Karch.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed C Martin Figueroa.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Greg Stagani.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Traded OF Andrew Godbold to the Normal for C Craig LePre.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Placed G-F Nicolas Brussino on waivers.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DB Justin Currie from the practice squad. Waived WR Kenny Britt.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Tyler Bertuzzi from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned F Zach Nastasiuk to the Grand Rapids from Toledo (ECHL).

NEW YORK GIANTS — RB Rashad Jennings announced his retirement.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated CB Jeremy Clark from reserve/NFI injury list. Waived CB Robert Nelson. Signed RB Jeremy Langford to the practice squad. Placed WR Tre McBride on practice squad/injured list.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Announce the resignation of defensive line coach Casey Creehan, who will become football coach and associate athletic director at Lyon College.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled F Vinnie Hinostroza from Rockford (AHL). Assigned F Tanner Kero to Rockford. Activated G Corey Crawford from injured reserve. Reassigned G J.F. Berube to Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Mike McKenna and LW Curtis McKenzie to Texas (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Anders Lindback from Milwaukee (AHL). Reassigned G Juuse Saros to Milwaukee. Placed F Ryan Johansen on injured reserve.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Samuel Blais from San Antonio (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Activated F David Perron from the injured reserve list.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Tyler Graovac to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

ONTARIO REIGN — Announced D Jordan Subban was loaned to the team by Los Angeles (NHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Utah’s Travis Howe indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 6 game against Idaho.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Announced F Austin Fyten was recalled by Texas (AHL).

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced F Mikkel Aagaard was assigned to the team by Springfield (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Signed G Tyler Parks.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Acquired F Vaughn Harris from Calgary for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired D Franco Escobar from Newell (Argentina Primera).

TRACK & FIELD

USADA — Suspended Moroccan marathon runner Abdelmounaim Harroufi four years for his anti-doping rule violations.

COLLEGE

CASTLETON — Announced the resignation of volleyball coach Nicole Kondziela.

ETSU — Announced the retirement of football coach Carl Torbush.

NEBRASKA — Named Troy Walters offensive coordinator and receivers coach, and Sean Beckton tight ends coach.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Announced the resignation of Jason Munoz volleyball coach.

OREGON — Promoted offensive coordinator Mario Cristobal to football coach.

PITTSBURGH — Signed football coach Pat Narduzzi to a contract extension through 2024.

ST. NORBERT — Suspended its women’s basketball team 10 games because of an alcohol-related incident involving some players.