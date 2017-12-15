Friday’s Sports Transactions

HOUSTON ASTROS — Designated OF Preston Tucker for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Hector Rondon on a two-year contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with INF Zack Cozart on a three-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Fernando Rodney on a one-year contract and C Wynston Sawyer, 2B Taylor Featherston and OF James Ramsey on minor league contracts.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Brandon Snyder, LHPs Jonny Venters and Vidal Nuno and RHPs Colton Murray, Cody Hall and Ruben Alaniz on minor league contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Martin on a two-year contract.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Nick Jensen trainer of Gwinnett (IL); Chris Maloney manager, Dennis Lewallyn pitching coach and Carlos Mendez hitting coach of Mississippi (SL); Luis Salazar manager, Mike Maroth pitching coach and Rene Tosoni hitting coach of Florida (FSL); Ralph Wheeler manager and Vic Scarpone trainer of Rome (SAL); Barrett Kleinknecht manager and Drew Garner trainer of Danville (Appalachian); and Nestor Perez manager and Eric Hrycko trainer of the GCL Braves.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Jake McGee and RHP Bryan Shaw on three-year contracts.
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated LHP Hunter Cervenka for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded RHP Nick Burdi to Pittsburgh for future considerations. Agreed to terms with RHPs Pat Neshek and Tommy Hunter on two-year contracts.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded RHP Enyel De Los Santos to Philadelphia for INF Freddy Galvis. Designated RHP Jose Ruiz for assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Alan Zintner assistant director of player development/offense, Matt Buschmann assistant director of player development/run prevention, Dave Hansen minor league hitting coordinator, Julio Rangel minor league pitching coordinator, Justin Lehr minor league rehab pitching coordinator and Dan O’Brien minor league development coach.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Monty McCutchen vice president/head of referee development and training.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Fined New Orleans coach Sean Payton, Jacksonville offensive line coach Pat Flaherty and Jacksonville wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell $10,000 for improperly going on the field during last week’s .
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed RB Adrian Peterson on injured reserve. Activated LS Aaron Brewer from injured reserve. Claimed CB C.J. Goodwin off waivers from Atlanta.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed OT Cordy Glenn on injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released OL Andrew Wylie from the practice squad. Signed DL T.Y. McGill to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed C Mitch Morse on injured reserve. Signed CB Keith Reaser from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed TE Blake Bell on injured reserve. Signed TE Kyle Carter.Signed S Jack Tocho to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned F Josh Ho-Sang to Bridgeport (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Samuel Blais from San Antonio (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Binghamton D Yaroslav Dyblenko two games and Stockton D Oleg Yevenko one game.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Released F Phil Lane from his professional tryout agreement and returned him to Atlanta (ECHL).
USADA — Announced American long jumper Tori Polk accepted a two-year sanction for a non-analytical anti-doping rule violation involving her possession of prohibited substances.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Traded M Mike Grella to Columbus for a 2019 second-round draft pick.
FC DALLAS — Signed D Maynor Figueroa to a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired F Diego Rossi by transfer from Penarol (Primera Division-Uruguay).
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired M Yohan Croizet by transfer from Mechelen (Jupiler Pro League-Belgium).
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Tom Torres assistant coach.
NCAA — Named Lynn Holzman vice president of women’s basketball. Placed North Colorado’s men’s basketball program on three years’ probation for after finding academic fraud and recruiting violations by ex-coach B.J. Hill and some of his assistants.
HOLY CROSS — Named Bob Chesney football coach.
MISSOURI — Named Vernon Hargreaves inside linebackers coach.