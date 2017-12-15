Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Designated OF Preston Tucker for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Hector Rondon on a two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with INF Zack Cozart on a three-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Fernando Rodney on a one-year contract and C Wynston Sawyer, 2B Taylor Featherston and OF James Ramsey on minor league contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Brandon Snyder, LHPs Jonny Venters and Vidal Nuno and RHPs Colton Murray, Cody Hall and Ruben Alaniz on minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Martin on a two-year contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Nick Jensen trainer of Gwinnett (IL); Chris Maloney manager, Dennis Lewallyn pitching coach and Carlos Mendez hitting coach of Mississippi (SL); Luis Salazar manager, Mike Maroth pitching coach and Rene Tosoni hitting coach of Florida (FSL); Ralph Wheeler manager and Vic Scarpone trainer of Rome (SAL); Barrett Kleinknecht manager and Drew Garner trainer of Danville (Appalachian); and Nestor Perez manager and Eric Hrycko trainer of the GCL Braves.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Jake McGee and RHP Bryan Shaw on three-year contracts.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated LHP Hunter Cervenka for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded RHP Nick Burdi to Pittsburgh for future considerations. Agreed to terms with RHPs Pat Neshek and Tommy Hunter on two-year contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded RHP Enyel De Los Santos to Philadelphia for INF Freddy Galvis. Designated RHP Jose Ruiz for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Alan Zintner assistant director of player development/offense, Matt Buschmann assistant director of player development/run prevention, Dave Hansen minor league hitting coordinator, Julio Rangel minor league pitching coordinator, Justin Lehr minor league rehab pitching coordinator and Dan O’Brien minor league development coach.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Monty McCutchen vice president/head of referee development and training.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Fined New Orleans coach Sean Payton, Jacksonville offensive line coach Pat Flaherty and Jacksonville wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell $10,000 for improperly going on the field during last week’s .

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed RB Adrian Peterson on injured reserve. Activated LS Aaron Brewer from injured reserve. Claimed CB C.J. Goodwin off waivers from Atlanta.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed OT Cordy Glenn on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released OL Andrew Wylie from the practice squad. Signed DL T.Y. McGill to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed C Mitch Morse on injured reserve. Signed CB Keith Reaser from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed TE Blake Bell on injured reserve. Signed TE Kyle Carter.Signed S Jack Tocho to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned F Josh Ho-Sang to Bridgeport (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Samuel Blais from San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Binghamton D Yaroslav Dyblenko two games and Stockton D Oleg Yevenko one game.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Released F Phil Lane from his professional tryout agreement and returned him to Atlanta (ECHL).

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced American long jumper Tori Polk accepted a two-year sanction for a non-analytical anti-doping rule violation involving her possession of prohibited substances.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Traded M Mike Grella to Columbus for a 2019 second-round draft pick.

FC DALLAS — Signed D Maynor Figueroa to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired F Diego Rossi by transfer from Penarol (Primera Division-Uruguay).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired M Yohan Croizet by transfer from Mechelen (Jupiler Pro League-Belgium).

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Tom Torres assistant coach.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Named Lynn Holzman vice president of women’s basketball. Placed North Colorado’s men’s basketball program on three years’ probation for after finding academic fraud and recruiting violations by ex-coach B.J. Hill and some of his assistants.

HOLY CROSS — Named Bob Chesney football coach.

MISSOURI — Named Vernon Hargreaves inside linebackers coach.