Furman beats South Carolina State 101-72

December 9, 2017 7:15 pm
 
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Devin Sibley scored 24 points, John Davis III added 21 and Furman rolled to a 101-72 victory over South Carolina State on Saturday.

Sibley was 9 of 12 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Davis was 8-of-10 shooting and hit five 3s. Daniel Fowler added 15 points and Jalen Williams had a career-best 14 points for Furman (7-3), which has won five of its last six games.

Justin Jones scored 19 points and Donte Wright added 15 to lead South Carolina State (2-9), which is 0-8 on the road.

The Paladins shot 56 percent from the field and made 14 of 33 from long range. They also collected a season-best 24 assists and forced 22 turnovers. Each starter had at least three assists, and Davis led with five.

Wright’s 3-pointer gave South Carolina State their last lead, 23-22. The Paladins closed the half on a 30-10 run for a 20-point lead at the break and cruised from there.

