Gant, Washington help Louisiana topple Louisiana Tech 75-71

December 12, 2017 10:39 pm
 
RUSTON, La. (AP) — JaKeenan Gant totaled 20 points, six rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots and Bryce Washington added a double-double to lead Louisiana to a 75-71 victory over Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night.

Washington finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-2), who beat their longest-running rival for the second straight year and picked up their fifth win in a row. Malik Marquetti had 13 points, Frank Bartley scored 11 and Marcus Stroman handed out nine assists.

Jalen Harris topped the Bulldogs (7-3) with 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Daquan Bracey chipped in with 14 points and six assists, but he also had six of Louisiana Tech’s 18 turnovers. Joniah White scored 10 with six boards.

Louisiana led 38-25 at halftime and kept its double-digit lead through the first 10 minutes after intermission. But the Bulldogs made a late run and when Harris nailed a 3-pointer they trailed 67-62 with 5:14 remaining. Two Harris free throws pulled Louisiana Tech within 71-69 with 2:36 to go, but Marquetti and Gant scored on layups to offset a White dunk and the Ragin’ Cajuns prevailed.

