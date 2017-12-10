Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Garza has 23 points, 13 rebounds; Iowa beats Southern 91-60

December 10, 2017 7:22 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Freshman Luka Garza had 23 points and 13 rebounds to help Iowa snap a four-game skid with a 91-60 win over Southern on Sunday.

Connor McCaffery made the first appearance of his career Sunday afternoon for the Hawkeyes (5-6) after missing the first 10 games with a sprained ankle followed by illness. The freshman played 17 minutes and had five points, four assists, and three rebounds in his debut.

Aaron Ray had 12 points to lead Southern (2-8).

Iowa’s offense started off slow and Southern led by 6 points with 8:28 left in the first half. From there on, it was all Iowa. The Hawkeyes went on a 24-8 run to end the first half and outscored the Jaguars 50-29 in the second.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: The Hawkeyes desperately needed a win after dropping four in a row, including two Big Ten matchups. Iowa should gain some momentum to close out its non-conference schedule over the next few weeks.

Southern: Allowing 91 points from Iowa is not great for the Jaguar defense, considering they held No. 1 Duke to just 79 points less than a month ago. Southern’s 22 fouls did not help the case. If the team wants to stand a chance as it heads toward the conference season, the defense will need to improve.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes head to Des Moines to take on Drake in the Hy-Vee Big Four Classic at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday.

Southern will host Florida A&M on Thursday.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.