The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Geisenberger wins her third World Cup race of the season

December 3, 2017 6:32 am
 
ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Natalie Geisenberger’s third win of the season led a German medal sweep at a World Cup women’s luge race Sunday.

Geisenberger set a track record in her second heat of the two-run competition to clinch the win and extend her lead in the overall points standings. Tatjana Huefner was second, Dajana Eitberger was third, and they were the only women who finished within a half-second of Geisenberger, who is chasing a record sixth World Cup overall title.

Canada’s Alex Gough was the top North American finisher, getting fourth. For the U.S, Summer Britcher was seventh, Erin Hamlin ninth and Emily Sweeney 11th.

The circuit begins its North America swing next week in Calgary, Alberta, and then goes to Lake Placid, New York, on Dec. 15 and 16.

