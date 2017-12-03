Listen Live Sports

Georgia LB Patrick facing undisclosed misdemeanor charge

December 3, 2017 2:27 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick has been arrested on an undisclosed misdemeanor charge after starting in the Bulldogs’ Southeastern Conference championship game win over Auburn.

It was the second arrest of the year and third in three years for Patrick, a junior. He was arrested on Oct. 5 in Athens on a misdemeanor charge of possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana. He also had a marijuana arrest in 2015.

According to the arrest report from the Barrow County detention center, Patrick was booked at 1:30 a.m. Sunday for the unspecified misdemeanor offense at 11:50 p.m. Saturday. Barrow County is adjacent to Clarke County, where the University of Georgia is located.

Patrick had three tackles in the 28-7 win over Auburn that earned Georgia a spot in the College Football Playoff against Oklahoma.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

