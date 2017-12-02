Listen Live Sports

Georgia Southern beats NAIA’s Tennessee Wesleyan 97-61

December 2, 2017 8:09 pm
 
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Jake Allsmiller scored 19 points and dished five assists as Georgia Southern snapped a two-game skid, beating Tennessee Wesleyan of the NAIA 97-61 on Saturday night.

Allsmiller was 6 of 11 from 3-point range for the Eagles (6-2). Tookie Brown had 15 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Jared Hamilton added another 15 points, David-Lee Jones Jr. had 12 and Quan Jackson 10.

The team averaged 55 percent shooting compared to 40 percent for Tennessee Wesleyan and had a 37-29 rebounding edge.

Georgia Southern took its time early, then poured it on to finish the half with Allsmiller draining three 3-pointers and Coye Simmons dunking for a 52-32 halftime lead.

The Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 45-29 in the second half and cruised to the win.

Jalen Oliver scored 23 points for Tennessee Wesleyan. Kenny Dean added 15.

