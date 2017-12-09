Listen Live Sports

Georgia State holds off Montana’s late rally, wins 71-68

December 9, 2017 5:32 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Isaiah Williams and Jeff Thomas each scored 15 points and Georgia State fought off Montana at the end for a 71-68 win on Saturday.

Montana (5-4) rallied to tie it at 68 with 70 seconds left on Jamar Akoh’s tip-in, but the Grizzlies missed their final three shots, including Ahmaad Rorie’s 3-point attempt as time expired.

Devin Mitchell made two free throws and Malik Benlevi made 1 of 2 and Georgia State (6-3) held on. The free throws served as the Panthers’ only points in the last two minutes.

Georgia State led 43-26 at halftime before Montana went on a 12-3 run and made it 46-38 on Michael Oguine’s tip-in basket with 14:09 left.

Williams was 4-for-6 shooting from the field and 6 of 7 at the free-throw line, and Thomas was 5 of 10 from the floor and had eight rebounds. Benlevi finished with 14 points.

Rorie led Montana with 22 points.

