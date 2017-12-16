Listen Live Sports

Georgia theme park offers free tickets for eating crickets

December 16, 2017 12:45 pm
 
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia theme park is offering guests a free ticket if they eat a cricket.

The giveaway may bug some people. But Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta was giving away T-shirts and free admission Saturday to the first 100 guests to gobble up a roasted cricket.

The challenge was meant to promote the park’s upcoming attraction called MEGABUGS! The Valdosta Daily Times reports the interactive insect attraction will open in March.

Exhibits will include giant replicas of insects including a 15-foot (4.5-meter) dragonfly, a 26-foot (8-meter) hissing cockroach and a 50-foot (15-meter) millipede.

Wild Adventures officials said in a news release the exhibits will showcase the unique sounds and movements that insects make.

