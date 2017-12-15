Listen Live Sports

German lugers Eggert, Benecken win another doubles race

December 15, 2017 1:59 pm
 
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — German lugers Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken got their fifth World Cup doubles win of the season Friday, extending their series lead and further cementing themselves as the Olympic favorites.

Peter Penz and Georg Fischler of Austria were second, and Tristan Walker and Justin Snith of Canada were third.

Eggert and Benecken finished more than six-tenths of a second ahead of Penz and Fischler. The margin between the first and second sleds in the race was actually wider than the margin between the second- and 10th-place sleds.

Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman were the top American sled, finishing fifth. They were exactly one second behind Eggert and Benecken, who now have a 154-point lead over countrymen Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt in the overall standings.

