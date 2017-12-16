Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Germany’s Geisenberger wins World Cup luge in Lake Placid

December 16, 2017 2:11 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Natalie Geisenberger always seems to struggle on training days at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

Race days, not so much.

The German great fought through snowy conditions Saturday to get her fourth luge victory this season. It was the 42nd career World Cup singles gold medal for Geisenberger, extending her series record.

“This win is a really great feeling,” Geisenberger said. “I had a hard time in training. It was not as I wished. I like the track, I like the challenge, but the challenge is not easy.”

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Geisenberger now has six career wins on the Mount Van Hoevenberg track — tying the record set by Italian legend Armin Zoeggler. Later Saturday, the German doubles team of Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken won a sprint World Cup race and that victory gave them six golds in Lake Placid.

Geisenberger is also now a nine-time Lake Placid medalist, one behind Zoeggler’s record. She finished two runs in 1 minute, 28.211 seconds.

Canada took silver and bronze in the women’s race, with Alex Gough second and Kimberley McRae third. Gough won two silvers on Saturday — she was also second in the women’s sprint race, where Germany’s Dajana Eitberger was the winner and Geisenberger took the bronze.

“I’ve grown to love this track,” Gough said. “It’s a lot of fun to slide on.”

Erin Hamlin was the top American finisher in both women’s races, placing fourth in the sprint and sixth in the women’s event. Hamlin is retiring after this season, so it was her final World Cup on her home track.

In the men’s sprint, Wolfgang Kindl of Austria won gold, followed by Johannes Ludwig of Germany and newly qualified Olympic-teamer Taylor Morris of the U.S.

        Coast Guard Cyber Command ‘just as important as cutters and aircraft’

Germany won four golds, one silver and a bronze out of the six races over the weekend. Canada won four medals (two silver, two bronze), Austria won three medals (one gold, two silver), and Russia (one gold, one silver) and the U.S. (two bronze) medaled twice. Latvia won a bronze.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC chief visits Argentine nuclear plant

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5070 0.0217 5.76%
L 2020 26.8012 0.0535 9.23%
L 2030 30.5827 0.1023 13.61%
L 2040 33.2854 0.1317 15.71%
L 2050 19.2702 0.0870 17.63%
G Fund 15.5244 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1315 -0.0030 3.33%
C Fund 37.6209 0.3370 20.49%
S Fund 48.0689 0.5502 17.67%
I Fund 30.1911 -0.1282 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.