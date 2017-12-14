Listen Live Sports

Giants put offensive lineman Justin Pugh on injured reserve

December 14, 2017 3:28 pm
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have played top offensive lineman Justin Pugh on injured reserve with a back injury.

Pugh started the season at left guard, but moved to right tackle when Bobby Hart struggled. He finished the season with three starts at left guard and five at right tackle.

Pugh got a second opinion from a doctor in Los Angeles earlier this week and was told that surgery is not necessary. He will treat the injury with rest and rehabilitation.

The Giants’ first-round draft pick in 2013, Pugh is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season. He made 63 starts for New York, starting his first two seasons at right tackle. He moved to left guard in 2014.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and — http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

