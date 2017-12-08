Listen Live Sports

Giants say they're out of possible Giancarlo Stanton trade

December 8, 2017
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton has ruled out the San Francisco Giants. St. Louis, too.

The Giants announced Friday they were no longer in the mix to work out a trade for the Marlins slugger and NL MVP after having reached the parameters of a deal with new Miami CEO Derek Jeter and his team.

In a statement, the Giants say, “Our agreement with the Marlins to acquire Giancarlo Stanton subject to his waiving of the no-trade clause will not move forward and it is our understanding that the Marlins and Stanton are exploring other options.”

Stanton has to approve any move given the full no-trade clause in his record $325 million, 13-year contract. He is due to make $25 million in 2018 after the 28-year-old outfielder led the majors with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs this season.

The Cardinals also said Stanton had declined to accept a deal to St. Louis.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

