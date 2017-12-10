Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giroud earns Arsenal a point in 1-1 draw at Southampton

December 10, 2017 9:49 am
 
1 min read
Share       

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Olivier Giroud made the difference off the bench again for Arsenal, scoring an 88th-minute equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was Giroud’s 17th goal as a substitute in the Premier League, matching the record he now jointly holds with former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I consider Olivier Giroud as a regular player,” Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said of the striker, who has lost his starting place to summer signing Alexandre Lacazette. “We have to be grateful that he is part of a great team and one who can come on and make a difference with the right attitude and ability.”

The France international, on as a 72nd-minute replacement, glanced home Alexis Sanchez’s left-wing cross as Arsenal’s late pressure told at St. Mary’s Stadium.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Giroud has scored 10 goals in the 80th minute or later in 2017 for Arsenal.

“It’s a remarkable achievement what he has done again today,” Wenger said.

Charlie Austin gave Southampton the lead in the third minute for the striker’s fourth goal in his last three starts.

Arsenal returned to sixth place, above Burnley on goal difference, but has picked up only one point from its last two games as it struggles to keep in touch with first-place Manchester City.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.