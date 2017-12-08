Go fish: Braves Triple-A team gets new nickname _ Stripers

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A farm team has a new nickname.

In a real curveball, it’s not one of the six finalists.

The former Gwinnett Braves, a team located in Atlanta’s sprawling northern suburbs, announced Friday their new moniker is the Stripers — a tribute to striped bass fishing on Lake Lanier.

The attendance-challenged franchise decided to change its name to create a distinctive identity and eliminate confusion with its nearby parent club. After input from fans, six finalists were announced in July: Big Mouths, Buttons, Gobblers, Hush Puppies, Lambchops and Sweet Teas.

A selection committee initially decided on Big Mouths — another fishing nickname — as the winner. However, while developing logos and uniforms, officials decided it “was not fitting with the ultimate vision of the team.”

