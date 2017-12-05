Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

QBE SHOOTOUT

Site: Naples, Fla.

Course: Tiburon GC. Yardage: 7,382. Par: 72.

Advertisement

Purse: $3.3 million (Winners share: $410,000 for each player)

Television: Friday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2-4 p.m. (NBC Sports).

Defending champion: Matt Kuchar and Harris English.

Last week: Rickie Fowler won the Hero World Challenge.

Notes: The tournament dates to 1989 when it was known as the Shark Shootout, hosted by Greg Norman. … The format is a scramble on Friday, modified alternate shot on Saturday (both players hit tee shots) and better ball for the final round. … Kuchar and English, who both live at Sea Island, have won two of the last four years. … Lexi Thompson is the lone LPGA Tour player in the field. She is playing with Tony Finau. … Tiburon Golf Club held the CME Group Tour Championship on the LPGA Tour three weeks ago. … Three players have won with three partners. Fred Couples won with Raymond Floyd, Brad Faxon and David Duval; Kenny Perry won with Sean O’Hair, Scott Hoch and John Huston; and Steve Elkington won with Floyd, Norman and Mark Calcavecchia. … Brandt Snedeker is playing for the second time since returning from a sternum injury. His partner is Bubba Watson.

Next tournament: Sentry Tournament of Championship on Jan. 5-8.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR AND SUNSHINE TOUR AND ASIAN TOUR

JOBURG OPEN

Site: Johannesburg, South Africa.

Course: Randpark GC (Firethorn). Yardage: 6,982. Par: 72.

Purse: ZAR $16.5 million.

Television: Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Friday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 4:30-9 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Darren Fichardt.

Last week: Dylan Frittelli won the Mauritius Open and Camerson Smith won the Australian PGA Championship.

Race to Dubai leader: Wade Ormsby.

Notes: Frittelli is playing this week and next week in the Indonesian Masters as he makes his push to finish the year in the top 50 and get into the Masters. Frittelli played at Texas and holed the winning shot when the Longhorns won the NCAA title at Riviera. … This is the final tournament of 2017 on the European Tour before it takes a holiday break and returns in five weeks to South Africa. … The tournament was played in February last season. … The previous 11 tournaments were held at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club. … Two-time winner Charl Schwartzel is not playing. Louis Oosthuizen is in the field.

Next tournament: BMW South African Open on Jan. 11-14.

Online: www.europeantour.com and www.sunshinetour.com and www.asiantour.com

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: DEV Series Final, Malinalco GC, Malinalco, Mexico. Defending champion: Marcelo Rozo. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en

European Senior Tour: MCB Tour Championship, Constance Belle Mare Plage, Poste de Flacq, Mauritius. Defending champion: Barry Lane. Online: www.europeantour.com/seniortour

WOMEN

Ladies European Tour: Omega Dubai Ladies Classic, Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE. Defending champion: Shanshan Feng. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com