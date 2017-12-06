Listen Live Sports

Goodwin scores 20; Saint Louis beats Southern Illinois 74-69

December 6, 2017 11:37 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Goodwin scored 20 points to lead Saint Louis to a 74-69 victory over Southern Illinois on Wednesday night.

Jalen Johnson and Hasahn French added 12 points apiece for Saint Louis (4-4), which shot 45 percent from the floor but made just 6 of 22 from long range and missed seven free throws.

Jonathan Wiley scored 19 points to lead Southern Illinois (4-3). Armon Fletcher and Marcus Bartley each had 12 points, Sean Lloyd Jr. had 11 and Kavion Pippen 10.

French’s dunk with three minutes left broke a 63-63 tie, and sparked an 11-6 surge to seal it for Saint Louis. Javon Bess scored four of his nine points for the Billikens during the stretch.

Saint Louis led 36-32 at the break. Southern Illinois had its largest lead in the second half, 57-52 with 8:21 to play.

