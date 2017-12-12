Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gremio beats Pachuca 1-0 to make Club World Cup final

December 12, 2017 3:00 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

AL AIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Brazil’s Gremio defeated Mexico’s Pachuca 1-0 in extra time to advance to the Club World Cup final on Tuesday.

The Copa Libertadores champion will play Real Madrid or Emirates league winner Al Jazira, who meet in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

Substitute forward Everton scored five minutes into extra time, clearing a defender inside the area and striking a right-footed shot into the top corner.

Pachuca played with 10 men during the final minutes of extra time after Victor Guzman received a second yellow card for a hard foul.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Pachuca, the CONCACAF winner, made it to the semifinals by defeating African champion Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 1-0 in extra time on Saturday.

Gremio and Real Madrid entered the competition in the semifinals.

The final will be on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Gremio was in control for most of the match but struggled to create many significant chances in regulation time.

Forward Luan, one of Brazil’s most promising stars, had one of the best opportunities when he struck the post with a long-range shot early in the second half.

Pachuca’s best chance was a header by Guzman that just missed the far corner in the final minutes of normal time.

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

In the match for fifth place, Urawa Reds of Japan defeated Wydad Casablanca 3-2 with a pair of goals by Brazilian player Mauricio.

Wydad scored its second goal in stoppage time after being awarded a penalty kick with the help of video review.

Real Madrid is trying to win its third world title in four seasons, looking to extend the dominance of Spanish teams. Madrid won in 2014 and 2016, while Barcelona was the winner in 2009, 2011, and 2015.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NORAD volunteers poised to track Santa

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court action makes Bush president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4885 0.0155 5.76%
L 2020 26.7641 0.0348 9.23%
L 2030 30.5209 0.0625 13.61%
L 2040 33.2092 0.0785 15.71%
L 2050 19.2222 0.0508 17.63%
G Fund 15.5204 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.0767 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.3873 0.1198 20.49%
S Fund 47.9302 0.0127 17.67%
I Fund 30.2946 0.1449 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.