Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gruden seeks to move on, get Redskins prepared for Cardinals

December 11, 2017 4:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden plans to address players saying they are not being prepared to compete as he tries to move past consecutive blowout loss and get ready for the Arizona Cardinals.

After a 30-13 loss Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers dropped the Redskins to 5-8, safety D.J. Swearinger repeated a theme from an earlier defeat that practices were too lackadaisical and the team wasn’t prepared and was going to fail. Gruden says he’ll talk to Swearinger about his concerns.

Gruden fielded several questions on his conference call Monday about preparation, answering that it’s on him, his staff and players to make sure everyone’s “fully ready to play.” The coach says injuries and a revolving roster have presented a challenge for Washington this season.

The Redskins have already placed 13 players on injured reserve and could have more. Linebacker Chris Carter is set for surgery on his broken right fibula, and starting inside linebacker Zach Brown will have an MRI on his right foot.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary Carson shoots pool at Michigan Boys and Girls Club

Today in History

1941: Germany, Italy declare war on US

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.