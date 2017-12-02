Listen Live Sports

Guy’s 21 lead No. 18 Virginia past Lehigh 75-54

December 2, 2017 2:07 pm
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Guy scored 21 points and No. 18 Virginia never trailed in a 75-54 victory against Lehigh on Saturday.

Isaiah Wilkins added 14 points and Devon Hall had 11 for the Cavaliers (8-0). Virginia led 39-23 at halftime and by as many as 23 in the second half.

Lance Tejada made five of Lehigh’s 10 3-pointers and scored 22 points. The Mountain Hawks (4-4) shot just 40 percent (19-47).

The Cavaliers led 22-16 before using a 15-3 run to gain some separation late in the first half. Hall finished the burst with a 3-pointer, making it 37-19.

BIG PICTURE

Lehigh: The Mountain Hawks need everything to go right in a matchup with a Power Five school and didn’t have that kind of day against Virginia. Kyle Leufroy, their third-leading scorer with a 12.7 average, didn’t score at all, and Lehigh had a season-high 17 turnovers leading to 24 points for the Cavaliers.

Virginia: The Cavaliers not only play tough defense, but they are very careful with the ball. They had just six turnovers against Lehigh.

UP NEXT

Lehigh returns home after a four-game road trip to face Yale on Wednesday.

Virginia plays at West Virginia on Tuesday night.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

