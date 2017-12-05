Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner to analyze 2 late-season games

NEW YORK (AP) — Kurt Warner will replace Cris Collinsworth for two late-season NFL game telecasts.

The Hall of Fame quarterback will be the analyst with play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico for the Dec. 16 Chicago-Detroit game on NFL Network, and for the Christmas game of Pittsburgh at Houston on NBC and NFLN. Tirico has been joined by Collinsworth for most Thursday night games handled by NBC in the second half of the NFL schedule this year. Collinsworth has scheduling conflicts on Dec. 16 and 25.

Warner has been an NFL Network studio analyst since 2010 and also has worked Monday night games for Westwood One since 2014. He entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

“There is nothing I enjoy more than being at the stadium on game day, being able to watch the action up close, and experience the energy of the fans,” Warner says.

Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL