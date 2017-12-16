Hanifin, Darling help Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets 2-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Noah Hanifin scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period, Scott Darling stopped 35 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 Saturday night.

Eric Staal also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight in their first home game after a two-week trip.

Alexander Wenneberg had the goal for the Blue Jackets, and Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 22 saves.

Carolina never trailed despite being handily outshot 36-24 by Columbus. Darling was the primary reason, stopping prime scoring chances throughout by the Blue Jackets to record his first win in his last six starts.

Hanifin gave Carolina the lead with 7:02 remaining in the middle period.

Staal had put the Hurricanes up 1-0 at 3:40 of the first with some help as Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson accidentally poked Staal’s pass into the crease and through Bobrovsky’s legs.

Wenneberg tied it for Columbus with 7:59 left in the opening period.