Harding scores 30 as Weber State tops UAPB 96-74

December 16, 2017 11:10 pm
 
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jerrick Harding poured in 30 points and Weber State snapped a three-game skid with a 96-74 romp over winless Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night.

Harding hit 9 of 13 shots from the floor, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and 8 of 9 free throws for the Wildcats (5-5), who kicked off a six-game home stand — their longest in 35 years — in style. Ryan Richardson hit 4 of 7 from long range and scored 16, while Zach Braxton chipped in with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Martaveous McKnight paced the Golden Lions (0-12), who fell to 0-9 on the road this season and have lost 18 straight spanning two seasons, with 27 points and seven assists. Trent Steen added 18 points, while Joe’Randle Toliver came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score 11.

Weber State shot 63 percent in the first half and led 44-33 at the break. Harding scored nine straight points at the start of the second half to give the Wildcats a 53-37 lead and they cruised from there in the first meeting between the schools.

