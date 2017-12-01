Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Harris scores 18 points; New Mexico State beats UTEP 80-60

December 1, 2017 12:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A.J. Harris scored 18 points and New Mexico State rolled to an 80-60 victory over UTEP on Thursday night.

Jemerrio Jones added 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for New Mexico State (5-1), which has won four straight, including back-to-back games against the Miners. Sidy N’Dir and Keyon Jones chipped in 10 points apiece.

It was the first game for UTEP (1-6) interim coach Phil Johnson, who took over the program after Tim Floyd announced his retirement following the Miners’ 66-52 loss against Lamar on Monday night. Keith Frazier, Paul Thomas, and Trey Touchet each scored nine points to lead UTEP.

Jones made a 3-pointer to spark a 26-9 run and the Aggies closed the first half with a 37-23 lead. Shunn Buchanan made a 3-pointer and Jones added five points in an 8-0 surge that stretched New Mexico State’s lead to 23 points with nine minutes left.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA installs Christmas tree in Washington headquarters

Today in History

1961: JFK authorizes CIA operation to overthrow Castro

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4702 0.0216 5.10%
L 2020 26.7370 0.0543 8.16%
L 2030 30.4886 0.1043 11.87%
L 2040 33.1751 0.1330 13.66%
L 2050 19.2042 0.0873 15.29%
G Fund 15.5093 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0291 -0.0286 3.44%
C Fund 37.1975 0.3157 16.90%
S Fund 48.2398 0.1822 14.35%
I Fund 30.3690 0.0459 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.