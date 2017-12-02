Listen Live Sports

Haslam not charged but looms large in Pilot fraud trial

December 2, 2017 7:30 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Although Jimmy Haslam is not charged with any wrongdoing in a fraud scheme at his family’s truck stop chain, the Cleveland Browns owner has loomed large in the federal trial of former executives and sales representatives.

Pilot Flying J was founded by family patriarch Jim Haslam, a former University of Tennessee football player, with a single gas station in 1958. His other son, Bill Haslam, was president of Pilot before being elected Knoxville mayor in 2003 and later to his current position as Tennessee governor. The Haslams have denied any prior knowledge of the scheme.

With the trial moving into its second month, scrutiny of Jimmy Haslam’s role at Pilot is likely to intensify as the prosecutors look to wrap up their case and the defense phase gets underway.

