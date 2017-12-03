Listen Live Sports

Hauser shoots Santa Clara past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72-57

December 3, 2017 12:45 am
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Matt Hauser scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and Santa Clara dominated the first half on its way to a 72-57 win over winless Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night.

KJ Feagin had 19 points and five assists and Henry Caruso chipped in with 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and four of the 12 steals for the Broncos (3-5), who won back-to-back games following a five-game losing streak. Josip Vrankic added 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Martaveous McKnight led the Golden Lions (0-9) with 18 points and six rebounds. Trent Steen hit 6 of 9 shots and scored 14, while Charles Jackson had 11 points, but turned the ball over seven times.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff led just once at 6-5 before Hauser knocked down three straight 3-pointers to put the Broncos on top for good 14-8. Feagin hit two 3s and scored eight in a 12-0 run that covered 5:24 and pushed Santa Clara’s lead 26-13. The Broncos led 38-24 at intermission on a Caruso layup at the buzzer.

The Golden Lions have now lost 15 straight over two seasons.

