Hawaii beats Prairie View A&M 72-60

December 7, 2017 2:20 am
 
HONOLULU (AP) — Drew Buggs scored 17 points, Brocke Stepteau added 16 and Hawaii beat Prairie View A&M 72-60 on Wednesday night.

Prairie View trailed by 13 points in the second half but pulled within 61-57 with 3:26 left. Stepteau answered with a deep 3-pointer, as the shot clock was ending, for Hawaii’s second field goal in its last 13 attempts.

The Panthers went without a field goal for the final 4:30 of the game.

Michael Thomas had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Hawaii (5-2), which turned it over 19 times, leading to 20 points.

Hawaii scored the first nine points of the game but didn’t have a field goal in the closing six minutes of the half.

Gary Blackston led Prairie View (2-6) with 27 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Zachary Hamilton added 19 points, five rebounds and four steals.

St. Louis Cardinal second baseman and Hawaii star Kolten Wong was honored at the game with his retired No. 14 jersey .

