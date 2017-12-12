Listen Live Sports

Hawks-Cavaliers, Box

December 12, 2017 9:14 pm
 
ATLANTA (114)

Prince 8-10 6-6 24, Ilyasova 3-11 0-0 7, Cavanaugh 4-9 2-2 11, Schroder 6-15 0-0 14, Bazemore 7-13 0-0 20, Bembry 4-8 1-1 10, Babbitt 3-7 0-0 7, Plumlee 3-4 0-0 6, Taylor 1-3 3-4 5, Delaney 1-2 0-0 2, Belinelli 3-10 0-0 8, Dorsey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-92 12-13 114.

CLEVELAND (123)

James 11-13 1-2 25, Crowder 5-10 1-1 13, Love 6-13 1-3 17, Calderon 5-7 0-0 14, Smith 1-5 0-0 3, Green 7-12 3-3 17, Osman 3-8 0-0 7, Frye 3-4 0-0 6, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Zizic 1-2 0-0 2, Perrantes 0-1 0-0 0, Korver 6-11 1-1 19. Totals 48-86 7-10 123.

Atlanta 31 17 29 37—114
Cleveland 31 31 32 29—123

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 16-36 (Bazemore 6-10, Prince 2-4, Belinelli 2-5, Schroder 2-5, Bembry 1-1, Babbitt 1-3, Cavanaugh 1-3, Ilyasova 1-4, Taylor 0-1), Cleveland 20-38 (Korver 6-9, Calderon 4-5, Love 4-5, James 2-3, Crowder 2-6, Smith 1-2, Osman 1-5, Green 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 37 (Cavanaugh 9), Cleveland 37 (Love 12). Assists_Atlanta 26 (Prince 6), Cleveland 35 (James 17). Total Fouls_Atlanta 17, Cleveland 18. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second). A_20,562 (20,562).

