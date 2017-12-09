Listen Live Sports

Hayes scores career-best 30, Oakland beats Chicago St. 82-50

December 9, 2017 5:36 pm
 
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Hayes scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Oakland rolled to an 82-50 victory over Chicago State on Saturday.

Hayes was 12 of 14 from the floor and collected his fifth straight double-double and the 31st of his career. Freshman Stan Scott added a career-best 15 points for Oakland (6-4), which has won five of its last six games and is 4-0 at home.

Fred Sims Jr. scored 16 points and made three 3-pointers to lead Chicago State (2-10).

The Grizzlies shot 26 of 59 from the field (45 percent) and made 26 of 34 free throws but missed 19 3-point attempts.

Martez Walker made two 3s for six of his nine points as Oakland opened the game on a 20-5 run and built a 37-23 halftime lead. The Grizzlies started the second half on an 11-0 run, capped by Hayes’ dunk, and cruised from there.

