Hazard lights up Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Newcastle in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Eden Hazard scored twice in a virtuoso performance to inspire Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

His second goal — a “panenka” penalty in the 74th minute — exemplified a display in which he tormented Newcastle’s defense and had Stamford Bridge in raptures at times.

Chelsea had to fight back for a sixth win in its last seven league games after conceding a sloppy goal in the 12th minute, with Dwight Gayle tapping home after Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso gave the ball away and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could only parry it out.

Hazard equalized in the 21st by converting a loose ball following a last-ditch clearance by Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune, and Chelsea took the lead through Alvaro Morata’s far-post header from Victor Moses’ cross.

Hazard was denied twice in one-on-one situations by goalkeeper Karl Darlow before he was given the chance of a second goal when Moses was tripped by Matt Ritchie. He took it exquisitely, deceiving Darlow with a cheeky chip down the middle.

The Belgium forward was given a standing ovation when he was substituted minutes later.

Chelsea moved eight points behind leader Manchester City, which plays West Ham on Sunday in the 15th round of Premier League games.