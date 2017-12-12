Listen Live Sports

Headley, Mitchell dealt by Yankees to Padres for prospect

December 12, 2017 1:42 pm
 
LAKE BUENA VISTA Fla. (AP) — Third baseman Chase Headley and pitcher Bryan Mitchell have been traded by the Yankees to the San Diego Padres, giving New York added payroll flexibility and room for infield prospects.

New York received 28-year-old outfielder Jabari Blash, who made his big league debut in 2016 and has played in 99 big league games over two seasons.

A day after finalizing its acquisition of NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton from Miami, the Yankees dealt with their infield logjam and cut a payroll that had risen to a projected $180 million for luxury tax purposes. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is intent on getting under the $197 million tax threshold next year, and New York still may attempt to re-sign left-hander CC Sabathia or add another starting pitcher.

The Yankees are sending cash to the Padres. as part of the deal.

