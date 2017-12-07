Listen Live Sports

Mom shouts at suspect: 'How could you have murdered my son?'

December 7, 2017
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The mother of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright stood up during a court hearing for a man charged with killing him and shouted, “How could you have murdered my son?”

Wearing a red sweater with a drawing of her son’s face on it, Deborah Marion made the outburst during an arraignment for Billy R. Turner on Thursday in a Memphis courtroom. Judge Lee Coffee told her he would not allow another such interruption.

Turner was indicted Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge. Online court records don’t show if he has a lawyer. His bail is set at $1 million.

Wright’s body was found in a swampy field in suburban Memphis on July 28, 2010, 10 days after the 34-year-old was reported missing. He was shot multiple times.

