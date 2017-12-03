Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Heidegger, UC Santa Barbara hold off San Diego 67-57

December 3, 2017 12:47 am
 
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Max Heidegger made 4 of 9 from 3-point range and scored 21 on Saturday night, and UC Santa Barbara beat San Diego 67-57.

Heidegger’s back-to-back 3s with just over six minutes left made it 55-48 after stopping a 9-0 San Diego run. The Gauchos (6-2) led by at least four the rest of the way.

The Toreros (5-2) closed to 61-57 on Isaiah Wright’s layup with 1:12 left, but UCSB made 6 of 10 free throws to hold on for their fifth straight win.

Leland King II added 18 points and 12 rebounds, Marcus Jackson had 12 points and Jalen Canty grabbed 12 boards to go with seven points for the Gauchos.

Isaiah Pineiro led San Diego with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Olin Carter III also scored 14 and Wright added 11 points.

There were six ties and 13 lead changes in the first 25 minutes before Heidegger gave the Gauchos the lead for good at 36-35.

