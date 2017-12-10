Listen Live Sports

Henry lifts SIU-Edwardsville over South Alabama 76-75

December 10, 2017 5:54 pm
 
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Jalen Henry poured in a season-high 26 points, including two free throws with three seconds left in the game, and SIU Edwardsville rallied to beat South Alabama 76-75.

Henry added 12 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots for the Cougars (3-6). Henry also nailed a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left that pulled SIU-Edwardsville even at 74. Dederick Lee hit 1 of 2 free throws to put the Jaguars (5-5) up 75-74. Henry was fouled, hit both of his free throws and the Cougars had their second-straight one-point victory.

Henry’s jumper gave SIU-Edwardsville a 62-58 lead with 8:14 left, but the Cougars went scoreless for nearly four minutes. Rodrick Sikes made six straight free throws, Jordan Andrews had a 4-point play, and Sikes’ dunk capped a 12-0 run as the Jaguars led 70-62 with 4:31 left to play. Henry made two free throws to end the drought. South Alabama led 74-68 on a Josh Ajayi dunk with 1:51 left before Daniel Kinchen and Henry buried back-to-back 3s to even the score. Kinchen made five 3-pointers and scored 18.

Jordan Andrews led South Alabama with 15 points, while Sikes scored 13 and Ajayi added 10 points and nine rebounds.

