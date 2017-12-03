Here is the latest Mid-Atlantic sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 218th power-play goal and the Washington Capitals continued their dominance of Sergei Bobrovsky in a 4-3 victory over the Metropolitan Division-leading Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Brett Connolly, Alex Chiasson and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored for the Capitals, who have won five of seven. Braden Holtby stopped 32 of 35 shots, including 16 in the third period of a matchup between the past two Vezina Trophy-winning goaltenders.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Guy scored 21 points and No. 18 Virginia never trailed in a 75-54 victory against Lehigh on Saturday. Isaiah Wilkins added 14 points and Devon Hall had 11 for the Cavaliers (8-0). Virginia led 39-23 at halftime and by as many as 23 in the second half.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Justin Tillman set a career high with 28 points and missed just three of 13 shots and De’Riante Jenkins scored 23 and Virginia Commonwealth rallied to beat Old Dominion 82-75 on Saturday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kitija Laksa scored 27 points, Maria Jespersen added 25 and No. 17 South Florida held off George Washington 83-78 on Saturday.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Connor Burchfield scored 27 points, and Justin Pierce had career highs with 21 points and 17 rebounds and William & Mary beat Savannah State 108-85 on Saturday.