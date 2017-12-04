Here is the latest Mid-Atlantic sports news from The Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Yuta Watanabe and Jair Bolden scored 17 points each, fellow starters Patrick Steeves and Arnaldo Toro combined for 20 more and George Washington fended off a late-charging Temple in a 70-67 upset Sunday. The Colonials (4-4) shot 68 percent in the first half, making six of their first seven 3-point shots, to grab an unlikely 40-25 lead on the Owls by halftime.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Joe Flacco threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns, and the Baltimore Ravens survived a strong comeback bid by Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions in a 44-20 victory Sunday. After relying heavily on their opportunistic defense for much of the season, the Ravens (7-5) finally received an ample contribution from the league’s 31st-ranked offense.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Mustapha Heron scored 19 points to lead Auburn to a 79-63 win over George Mason on Sunday. Even without center Austin Wiley — who has not played this season due to eligibility issues — the Tigers (6-1) outrebounded the Patriots 45-30 and had 25 second-chance points. They have outrebounded all of their opponents this season.

HARRISON, Va. (AP) — Shakayla Thomas scored 26 points and No. 13 Florida State beat James Madison 79-63 on Sunday. Thomas scored 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting in the third quarter when the Seminoles went from a one-point halftime deficit to a 10-point lead. Lexie Barrier and Kamiah Smalls hit 3-pointers for the Dukes to open the fourth but Thomas responded with a pair of baskets for an eight-point lead.