Here is the latest Mid-Atlantic sports news from The Associated Press

December 9, 2017 3:30 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Niskanen scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:22 remaining and the Washington Capitals beat the New York Rangers 4-2 to continue their climb up the Metropolitan Division standings. Braden Holtby made 27 saves for the Capitals, who have won four in a row and seven of eight.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Blair Watson had three 3-pointers and 11 points in the first quarter and finished with 19 points to lead No. 15 Maryland to an 80-54 win over George Washington on Friday night, the Terrapins seventh-straight victory. Behind Watson, the Terps (9-2) got off to a quick start and never trailed.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Ryan Kemrite had 12 points and reserves Caleb Homesley and Myo Baxter-Bell combined to score 21 to lead Liberty to a 71-49 romp over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Friday night. Baxter-Bell scored 11 with four rebounds and four assists and Homesley added 10 points, four assists and three rebounds for the Flames (7-3), who dominated the first half and led 38-16 at intermission.

