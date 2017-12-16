Here is the latest Mid-Atlantic sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Scott tied a season-high with 22 points while Bradley Beal added 20 as the Washington Wizards held off the Los Angeles Clippers 100-91 on Friday night. Scott scored 10 points in the third quarter, hitting four of his five shots from the field. John Wall scored 15 points on just 5-for-16 shooting in his second game back after a nine-game absence.

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Junior Robinson made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 12 of 16 overall to score 30 points on Friday night and Mount St. Mary’s beat Division III Washington College 89-67. Robinson hit two 3-pointers while the Mountaineers (4-7) took control for good with a 13-3 run that made it 72-55 with seven minutes to go.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Foster hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 to lead five players in double figures and Creighton rolled to an 87-36 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Friday night. Khyri Thomas and Ty-Shon Alexander added 12 points apiece for the Bluejays (8-2), while Martin Krampelj and Manny Suarez scored 11 and 10, respectively.

SALEM, Va. (AP) — D’Angelo Fulford hit Justin Hill for a 42-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter and Mount Union won its 13th Division III football national championship with a 12-0 victory over defending champion Mary Hardin-Baylor on Friday night. The Purple Raiders (15-0) limited Mary Hardin-Baylor to 144 yards.