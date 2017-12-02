Listen Live Sports

Here is the latest Mid-Atlantic sports news from The Associated Press

December 2, 2017 3:30 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Markieff Morris shook off his recent struggles to score 23 points, Tomas Satoransky added a career-high 17 points off the bench, and Washington Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons 109-91 on Friday night for their first home win in nearly three weeks. Otto Porter Jr. added 17 points, and Marcin Gortat had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Washington, which improved to 2-2 without All-Star point guard John Wall since he received injections in his swollen left knee.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Isaac Haas scored 21 points, Dakota Mathias added 20 and Purdue opened defense of its Big Ten regular season title by holding off Maryland 80-75 Friday night. Maryland has dropped three of four.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Bryce Dulin scored a career-high 30 points with 8-for-12 shooting to lead Navy to an 82-76 win over Delaware on Friday night. Shawn Anderson added 20 points for Navy (6-3), which shot 51 percent from the field and was 26 for 35 from the line. Dulin was 4 of 6 from behind the arc and sank all but one of his 11 free throws.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Coach Jay Gruden doesn’t expect the Redskins to sideline several banged-up players just because Washington has fallen out of playoff contention. Gruden says the team and training staff will evaluate injuries on a “player by player basis.” Four players missed Washington’s game at Dallas on Thursday night along with 15 already on injured reserve.

