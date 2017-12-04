Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hernandez lawyers want to keep daughter’s lawsuit separate

December 4, 2017 8:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers for the estate of late NFL star Aaron Hernandez are trying to prevent a $20 million lawsuit against the National Football League from being merged with a wider class-action suit addressing former NFL players’ head injuries.

The Boston Herald reports that the NFL and co-defendants are asking a federal judge to temporarily stay proceedings in Hernandez’s case, which was filed in state court on behalf of his 5-year-old daughter.

The defendants say there’s nothing unique about Hernandez daughter’s case to warrant a separate trial.

The child’s lawyers want her case tried in a state court, arguing their claim is for loss of parental consortium.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Hernandez was posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (ehn-sehf-uh-LAH’-puh-thee) after taking his own life in prison in April, where he was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

___

Information from: Boston Herald, http://www.bostonherald.com

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors man the rails in Rio de Janeiro

Today in History

1945: Senate approves US participation in United Nations

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.