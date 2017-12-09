Listen Live Sports

Hillsman, Howard lift No. 21 A&M women past C Arkansas 72-61

December 9, 2017 4:18 pm
 
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Khaalia Hillsman scored half of her 26 points in the fourth quarter, Anriel Howard tied the Texas A&M record for career double-doubles and the No. 21 Aggies pulled away from Central Arkansas for a 72-61 win on Saturday.

Howard had 20 points and 10 rebounds to tie Daniel Gant and Kelsey Bone with 19 double-doubles, one ahead of Hillsman. Hillsman, who was 10-of-14 shooting and grabbed six rebounds, had three blocks to move into a tie with Gant for sixth on the Aggie list with 107.

A&M (8-2) opened the fourth quarter with a 49-46 lead but the Sugar Bears (5-3) got 3-pointers from Antonija Bozic and Angel Williams on their first two possessions to close within 54-52. It was still a four-point game after Taylor Sells had back-to-back baskets for Central Arkansas. Then Hillsman had six-points in an 8-0 run while the Sugar Bears were missing six-straight shots to decide the game.

Taylor Baudoin had 18 points and Sells 15 for the Sugar Bears, whose other two losses were to Top 15 teams Baylor and Tennessee.

