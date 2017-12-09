Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hirscher leads Luitz, Pinturault in 1st run of World Cup GS

December 9, 2017 4:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — Marcel Hirscher posted the fastest time in the opening run of a men’s World Cup giant slalom on Saturday, positioning himself for a fifth straight win in the discipline.

The overall champion from Austria timed 56.74 seconds to lead Stefan Luitz of Germany by 0.10 and Alexis Pinturault of France by 0.12.

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was fourth and had 0.31 to make up in the second run, while Olympic champion Ted Ligety of the United States finished 2.38 seconds off the lead.

Organizers lowered the start because of high winds in the upper part of the course.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Hirscher can become the first male skier in nearly 37 years to win five consecutive World Cup giant slaloms after Swedish standout Ingemar Stenmark last completed the feat in 1981.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.