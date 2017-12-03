Listen Live Sports

Holloway beats Aldo again, keeps UFC featherweight belt

December 3, 2017 12:47 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — Max Holloway defended his UFC featherweight title by beating Jose Aldo in a rematch, winning his 12th straight fight with a TKO late in the third round Saturday night.

Holloway (19-3) beat Aldo in his native Brazil in June, rallying from a slow start to win with a TKO in the third.

The Hawaiian was in control throughout the bout in Detroit, but Aldo (26-4) landed his fair share of punches and kicks.

Holloway’s last loss was to Conor McGregor in 2013, and no one is sure when McGregor is going to compete again in the UFC.

Frankie Edgar was supposed to fight Holloway, but broke an orbital bone a few weeks ago while training and Aldo was asked to fight two weeks earlier than he was scheduled.

