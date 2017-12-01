Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hopkins scores 29 to lead Fresno St. past Weber St., 83-71

December 1, 2017 12:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jaron Hopkins had career highs of 29 points and seven steals and Deshon Taylor scored 18 to help Fresno State beat Weber State 83-71 on Thursday night.

Hopkins made a career-best 11 field goal on 16 attempts. Bryson Williams had 12 points and eight rebounds and Ray Bowles scored 11 for Fresno State (5-2).

Hopkins scored eight points as the Bulldogs jumped to a 20-4 lead fewer than seven minutes in and Fresno State never trailed. Michal Kozak’s 3-pointer capped a 7-0 spurt that pulled Weber State (4-3) within eight points with six minutes left in the first half, but the Wildcats would get no closer.

Hopkins made a jumper, and after Zach Braxton hit a free throw on the other end, made back-to-back layups to make it 42-28 and Fresno State scored 10 of the first 13 second-half points to push the lead to 21 points. Weber State closed the game with a 7-1 run.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Brekkott Chapman led the Wildcats with 21 points and a career-high eight rebounds.

Weber State shot 54 percent, including 10 of 20 from 3-point range, but the Bulldogs scored 22 points off 21 Wildcats turnovers.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA installs Christmas tree in Washington headquarters

Today in History

1961: JFK authorizes CIA operation to overthrow Castro

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4702 0.0216 5.10%
L 2020 26.7370 0.0543 8.16%
L 2030 30.4886 0.1043 11.87%
L 2040 33.1751 0.1330 13.66%
L 2050 19.2042 0.0873 15.29%
G Fund 15.5093 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0291 -0.0286 3.44%
C Fund 37.1975 0.3157 16.90%
S Fund 48.2398 0.1822 14.35%
I Fund 30.3690 0.0459 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.