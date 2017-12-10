Horford, Irving help Celtics beat Pistons, 91-80

DETROIT (AP) — Al Horford had 18 points, Kyrie Irving added 16 and the Boston Celtics get revenge for a rare loss, beating the Detroit Pistons 91-80 on Sunday.

The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics bounced back from a loss Friday night at San Antonio, extending their feat of losing consecutive games only once this season.

The Pistons, meanwhile, have lost six straight for the first time since late in the 2014-15 season.

Boston shut down the Pistons after giving up a season-high 118 points to them in a loss at home last month. The Celtics held Detroit to a season low in points and forced it to miss two-thirds of its shots.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown scored 12 points, reserve Marcus Smart had 12 and smooth-shooting rookie Jayson Tatum 11. Tatum made a 3-pointer late in the game to help hold off a potential comeback.

Tobias Harris had 19 for Detroit.

RAPTORS 102, KINGS 87

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter and Toronto Raptors held off Sacramento for its sixth straight victory.

Kyle Lowry added 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists on an off-night shooting, Serge Ibaka scored 20 points, and C.J. Miles had 11 for the Raptors. They won for the first time in Sacramento since 2014.

DeRozan shot 9 of 15 and was 7 of 11 on free throws while going over the 12,000-point mark for his career. He went into the day six points shy of the milestone.

Zach Randolph had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings.

