Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Horford, Irving help Celtics beat Pistons, 91-80

December 10, 2017 6:48 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Al Horford had 18 points, Kyrie Irving added 16 and the Boston Celtics get revenge for a rare loss, beating the Detroit Pistons 91-80 on Sunday.

The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics bounced back from a loss Friday night at San Antonio, extending their feat of losing consecutive games only once this season.

The Pistons, meanwhile, have lost six straight for the first time since late in the 2014-15 season.

Boston shut down the Pistons after giving up a season-high 118 points to them in a loss at home last month. The Celtics held Detroit to a season low in points and forced it to miss two-thirds of its shots.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Boston’s Jaylen Brown scored 12 points, reserve Marcus Smart had 12 and smooth-shooting rookie Jayson Tatum 11. Tatum made a 3-pointer late in the game to help hold off a potential comeback.

Tobias Harris had 19 for Detroit.

RAPTORS 102, KINGS 87

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter and Toronto Raptors held off Sacramento for its sixth straight victory.

Kyle Lowry added 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists on an off-night shooting, Serge Ibaka scored 20 points, and C.J. Miles had 11 for the Raptors. They won for the first time in Sacramento since 2014.

DeRozan shot 9 of 15 and was 7 of 11 on free throws while going over the 12,000-point mark for his career. He went into the day six points shy of the milestone.

Zach Randolph had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.